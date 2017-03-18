Illinois says it has hired Brad Underwood as coach

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 09: Head coach Brad Underwood of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts from the bench during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament against the Iowa State Cyclones at the Sprint Center on March 9, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The University of Illinois says it hired Brad Underwood as its men’s basketball coach, a day after Underwood’s Oklahoma State team lost to Michigan on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

“I am excited to welcome Brad Underwood, his wife Susan, and their three children to the Fighting Illini family,” Illini Athletic Josh Whitman said in a statement. “In searching for a new coach, we were looking for a proven winner who would build upon our proud tradition while developing an unmistakable identity for Illinois Basketball.

The Cowboys hired Underwood a year ago, and he took the program to the NCAA tournament this season. Previously, he had spent three seasons at Stephen F. Austin, with trips to the NCAA tournament all three years and two first-round wins.

Earning a little more than $1 million in his deal at Oklahoma State, Underwood will more than double his salary with the Illini. He has a career record of 109-27.

“Coaching basketball at the University of Illinois is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Underwood said in a statement. “The players, fans and administration at Oklahoma State have been absolutely incredible, and I want to thank them for the support they’ve given me and my family over the last year. However, during my time at Western Illinois, I always saw the Illinois coaching job as one of the truly best in the nation. I want to thank Josh Whitman for the opportunity to join the Fighting Illini family and look forward to working with him to build a championship program.”

Underwood will replace John Groce in Champaign. Groce was 95-75 in five seasons but made the NCAA tournament just once.

Assistant coach Jamall Walker has served as interim head coach while the school searched for a successor.