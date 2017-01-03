Illinois slips past Michigan State in Big Ten action

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill scored 22 points to lead Illinois to a 73-70 win over Michigan State on Wednesday night.

Michigan State had a chance to win the game in the last 10 second, but Miles Bridges missed a layup when Illinois’ Te’Jon Lucas stripped the ball away.

Kipper Nichols made one of two free throws to give Illinois a 73-70 lead with three seconds left.

Lourawls Nairn Jr. attempted a 3-pointer with the game clock expiring, but the shot caromed off the backboard, securing the Illini win.

The Illini controlled the pace for what was a close game for much of the night — leading for 25:33.

Much of the success came from hot shooting. Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) shot 45 percent from the field and 11-26 from 3-point range.

Leron Black added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Bridges led the way for Michigan State (18-12, 10-7 Big Ten) with 21 points.

Illinois made sure to capitalize on Michigan State mistakes, scoring 18 points from 15 Spartan turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo can’t be happy with his team, losing a game that it should’ve won. With a game left in the season, the Spartans are poised for strong runs in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Illinois: The Illini won arguably their and Coach John Groce’s most important game of the season. A win against Rutgers and a few more in the Big Ten Tournament might be enough for an NCAA Tournament berth and save Groce’s job.

UP NEXT

Michigan State ends the season with a road tilt at Maryland on Saturday.

Illinois travels to Rutgers on Saturday for its season finale.

