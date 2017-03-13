Illinois State coach Dan Muller rants on Twitter about NCAA snub
What to do after your team is snubbed by the NCAA during Selection Sunday? If you’re Illinois State coach Dan Muller, you take to Twitter.
When his 27-6 Redbirds were left out of the NCAA tournament field, Muller told reporters: “It is idiotic to me.”
Then on Monday morning, Muller took to Twitter to plead his case.
Illinois State was snubbed because its schedule was not deemed strong enough.
“That is ridiculous,” Muller said Sunday. “They are one of the 20 best teams in country. The committee clearly has biases, and that is based on one thing only, that’s quality of wins. They have no understanding of scheduling apparently. One of the most frustrating parts is how stupid they are. Teams continue to outperform their seeds. Our league wins every year they get in.”
Muller’s point is he shouldn’t be penalized if the tougher teams don’t want to put the Redbirds on their schedule.