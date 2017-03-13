Illinois State coach Dan Muller rants on Twitter about NCAA snub

What to do after your team is snubbed by the NCAA during Selection Sunday? If you’re Illinois State coach Dan Muller, you take to Twitter.

When his 27-6 Redbirds were left out of the NCAA tournament field, Muller told reporters: “It is idiotic to me.”

Then on Monday morning, Muller took to Twitter to plead his case.

ACC BIG 10 BIG 12 SEC PAC 12 BIG EAST. It's me again. Looking 4 home & home next year. Pls call me 4 chance 4 QUALITY road win, top 33 RPI pic.twitter.com/zYAZpR3kJn ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 5: Head coach Dan Muller of the Illinois State Redbirds directs his players against the Wichita State Shockers during the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Scottrade Center on March 5, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) — Dan Muller (@DanMuller) March 13, 2017

Illinois State was snubbed because its schedule was not deemed strong enough.

“That is ridiculous,” Muller said Sunday. “They are one of the 20 best teams in country. The committee clearly has biases, and that is based on one thing only, that’s quality of wins. They have no understanding of scheduling apparently. One of the most frustrating parts is how stupid they are. Teams continue to outperform their seeds. Our league wins every year they get in.”

Muller’s point is he shouldn’t be penalized if the tougher teams don’t want to put the Redbirds on their schedule.