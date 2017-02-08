Illinois to honor Lou Henson, play New Mexico State at United Center

Former Illinois and New Mexico State coach Lou Henson talks about his career during a news conference prior to a National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction event, Nov. 20, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. | Colin E. Braley/AP

Illinois plans to honor its former coach, Lou Henson, by playing New Mexico State on Dec. 16 at the United Center.

Henson is the winningest coach at both schools.Over his entire 41-year career, Henson won 779 games; ranking 16th on the all-time NCAA wins list. At Illinois, He amassed a 423-224 record in 21 seasons, with 12 NCAA Tournament appearances. His most successful season came with the Flyin’ Illini, who advanced to the 1989 NCAA Final Four.

A 1955 graduate of New Mexico State, Henson coached 16 years between two stints at his alma mater, compiling a 289-152 mark. He led New Mexico State to its lone Final Four appearance in 1970, and to a total of seven NCAA Tournaments and eight 20-win seasons overall.

He was inducted in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 and both schools have named their home court in Henson’s honor.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.