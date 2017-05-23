Illinois trooper pulls over Tony Stewart, tweets picture

Former race driver Tony Stewart watches from the pit box of Jay Howard during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Michael Conroy/Associated Press

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart was stopped by an Illinois state trooper over the weekend, but not for speeding.

Police spokesman Jason Bradley says Stewart was pulled over Friday for improper lane usage and issued a warning on Interstate 88 in DeKalb, roughly 65 miles from Chicago.

The trooper posted a photo with Stewart on Twitter with the caption: “Just pulled over NASCAR LEGEND Tony Stewart on I-88 in DeKalb, IL, what you think I got him for?#NASCAR #ISP.”

The tweet was later removed. Police are now reviewing it to see if the trooper will face discipline for using social media during a traffic stop.

The three-time NASCAR champion celebrated his 46th birthday on May 20, though he and some others were briefly stuck in a hotel elevator in Madison, Wisconsin. Stewart tweeted that he was trapped for 20 minutes before a rescue by fire officials.