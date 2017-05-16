Illinois turkey hunters do better than last year: Harvest up slightly

If you’re looking for a reason behind Illinois hunters doing slightly better for wild turkey harvest this spring from the spring of 2016, the most likely explanation is pretty much in the record harvest doing the youth seasons.

At least from what I remember of the weather, the weekends were primarily as variable as weekend spring weather generally is, so I doubt that is the defining factor.

So I am going to side with the idea of the record youth hunt being the difference. Youth hunters bagged 1,541 birds, compared with 1,045 in 2016. That more than covers the difference between the overall harvest of 15,719 this spring and the 15,484 in 2016.

Here is the breakdown by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: