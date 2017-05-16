If you’re looking for a reason behind Illinois hunters doing slightly better for wild turkey harvest this spring from the spring of 2016, the most likely explanation is pretty much in the record harvest doing the youth seasons.
At least from what I remember of the weather, the weekends were primarily as variable as weekend spring weather generally is, so I doubt that is the defining factor.
So I am going to side with the idea of the record youth hunt being the difference. Youth hunters bagged 1,541 birds, compared with 1,045 in 2016. That more than covers the difference between the overall harvest of 15,719 this spring and the 15,484 in 2016.
Here is the breakdown by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Hunters in Illinois Harvested 15,719 Birds During 2017 Spring Turkey Season
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,719 wild turkeys during the 2017 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth season. The 2017 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,484 in 2016. The statewide preliminary total includes the record Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,541 birds, compared with youth season harvest of 1,045 turkeys in 2016.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2017 seasons were April 3-May 4 in the South Zone and April 10-May 11 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 25-26 and April 1-2. This was the first year the youth turkey season was open for two weekends statewide, rather than one weekend for the South Zone and one for the North Zone.
Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,842 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 6,694 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 8,877 wild turkeys, compared with 8,790 in the north in 2016.
“Weather always plays a big role in harvest numbers and 2017 was no different,” said Luke Garver, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Project Manager. “For the first two-thirds of the season, harvest trends were well above average. The significant rain events we experienced across much of the state slowed harvest considerably. Despite a rainy end to the spring season, this year marked the third consecutive season of an increased harvest total. Additionally, we were encouraged to see the youth season being the success it was.”The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2017 were Jefferson (412), Jackson (359), Union (359), Randolph (349), and Pope (348). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (610), Pike (404), Adams (395), Fulton (378), and Hancock (325).The table below includes the preliminary 2017 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2016:
Illinois Spring Turkey Season Harvest County Totals
County 2017 2016
Adams 395 389
Alexander 156 134
Bond 142 135
Boone 74 76
Brown 298 357
Bureau 163 157
Calhoun 239 210
Carroll 213 195
Cass 210 213
Champaign 26 22
Christian 51 41
Clark 181 158
Clay 219 210
Clinton 82 86
Coles 45 39
Crawford 210 166
Cumberland 48 54
DeKalb 16 21
DeWitt 54 45
Douglas 2 6
Edgar 80 85
Edwards 85 96
Effingham 117 86
Fayette 276 233
Ford 10 10
Franklin 166 152
Fulton 378 446
Gallatin 112 129
Greene 147 157
Grundy 56 56
Hamilton 252 234
Hancock 325 325
Hardin 134 145
Henderson 135 139
Henry 75 82
Iroquois 75 60
Jackson 359 313
Jasper 140 131
Jefferson 412 420
Jersey 187 187
JoDaviess 610 568
Johnson 264 278
Kane 5 2
Kankakee 35 34
Kendall 18 15
Knox 274 267
Lake 1 1
LaSalle 117 137
Lawrence 141 117
Lee 116 100
Livingston 26 19
Logan 43 37
Macon 26 27
Macoupin 275 303
Madison 213 241
Marion 337 380
Marshall 82 69
Mason 154 141
Massac 104 103
McDonough 140 137
McHenry 83 62
McLean 68 63
Menard 101 105
Mercer 203 192
Monroe 157 169
Montgomery 188 175
Morgan 126 147
Moultrie 29 24
Ogle 214 189
Peoria 153 153
Perry 252 233
Piatt 8 10
Pike 404 393
Pope 348 356
Pulaski 114 95
Putnam 45 37
Randolph 349 372
Richland 113 106
Rock Island 202 191
Saline 123 125
Sangamon 133 110
Schuyler 277 360
Scott 98 73
Shelby 120 117
St. Clair 126 140
Stark 13 6
Stephenson 248 231
Tazewell 57 65
Union 359 354
Vermilion 133 136
Wabash 56 48
Warren 68 75
Washington 131 149
Wayne 317 297
White 169 153
Whiteside 162 160
Will 73 51
Williamson 309 308
Winnebago 185 175
Woodford 79 103
Total: 15719 15484