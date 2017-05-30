In crucial offseason, Bears CB Kyle Fuller says knee is back healthy

Few people, if any, were surprised when the Bears decided not to offer cornerback Kyle Fuller a fifth-year option.

That includes Fuller himself.

The former first-round pick admitted as much Tuesday, but then claimed he wasn’t worried about his future — or what this season means for it.

“I don’t think too much about that,” he said following an organized team activities practice. “I’m really just focusing on coming out here and doing my job everyday.”

Cornerback Kyle Fuller says his knee is healthy. (AP)

That didn’t happen last year, when a seemingly routine preseason arthroscopic knee procedure kept him for the season, leading defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to question how much Fuller really wanted to play.

Fuller said his knee is back to full strength now.

“It was a long process,” he said. “But the most important part is where I am now. That’s all that matters. “

But where is he?

There are questions about each one of the Bears’ first-round picks this offseason. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s preseason snap counts will be monitored daily. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had two concussions last year. Receiver Kevin White has played only four games in two years, and guard Kyle Long is still recovering from December ankle surgery.

But no scenario has the urgency of Fuller, who, entering the final year of his rookie contract, is no lock to make the team.

In declining to extend his contract through the 2018 season a month ago — an option allowed for every first-round pick — the Bears have prepared for life without Fuller. They signed veterans Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper, who figure to get the first chance to start at the outside cornerback positions.

Fuller claimed the Bears signing veterans didn’t give him any added motivation.

“It’s just an opportunity for you to come out and compete every day,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to the opportunity I have right now.”

It’s a huge one. Make the team and play well, and Fuller will be in line for a multi-year deal with the Bears or someone else. Don’t, and Fuller will go down as a draft bust.

His coaches have taken a wait-and-see approach. Defensive backs coach Ed Donatell said earlier this month he expected Fuller “to get back in there and compete,” while Fangio said he was hoping to see Fuller “moving like he’s 100 percent.”

This offseason is crucial.

“Every day,” Fuller said, “you have to come out here with a sense of urgency.”