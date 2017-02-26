In era of great young shortstops, do Cubs have 2 of game’s best?

MESA, Ariz. – Javy Baez showed up at spring training with blond-dyed hair and a little extra swagger. By the second week of Cubs camp he was cruising the Phoenix area in a Polaris Slingshot he briefly considered buying.

And by the end of last week, his newest, biggest tattoo – commemorating last fall’s World Series title, complete with artistically inked trophy on his left arm – was done and ready for display.

And if you think any of that sounds flashy, you should see him play baseball.

“Yes, and there’s not a thing wrong with that,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s who he is. You like the way he plays second base? I’m not changing anything about that.

Baez turns a double play against the Dodgers during the NLCS as Addison Russell watches.

“Now, of course, he’s had a lot of attention thrown his way, and he’s a young man that has to learn how to deal with that. But there’s a lot of ground wires around him throughout this clubhouse. So if anything got off-kilter with him or anybody else, there’s other guys who are going to pull you back in.

“So I don’t want him to change.”

Baez underscored his manager’s point in the fifth inning of Sunday’s exhibition game against the Indians, bolting to his right to make a sliding, backhand snare of Chris Colabello’s shot toward center – then leaping to his feet and throwing back across his body to rob Colabello of a hit on a play that wasn’t particularly close.

“I’ve often said I like a chrome-less kind of an infield,” Maddon said. “However, if somebody comes equipped like he has, I don’t want to necessarily tone that down. What I’ve talked to him about is making the routine play more routinely, and then permitting his athleticism to take over on the more magnificent play, which he does.

“Because all the bells and whistles are in his tool bag already.”

Magnificent? Bells and whistles?

One longtime scout who followed the Cubs in recent years said each of the last two seasons that Baez is the organization’s best shortstop, emphasizing that’s no knock on Addison Russell – last year’s National League starter in the All-Star game.

Russell, also Gold Glove finalist last season, is widely considered one of the top young shortstops in what some are calling a golden age for the position – with under-25 star shortstops in Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor, the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, Houston’s Carlos Correa and Colorado’s Trevor Story.

“Probably the last time [for this much young quality] would have been the [Derek] Jeter-[Alex] Rodriguez-[Nomar] Garciaparra group,” Maddon said of the crop of shortstops who debuted in the mid-90s.

Add the power-hitting Baez to that list and the Cubs have two of the seven under-25 young shortstops in the game — especially after a highlight-reel postseason that included co-MVP honors in the National League Championship Series.

“If Javy was on another team, we’d be talking about Javy among these starting shortstops,” Maddon said.

No wonder the manager has been wearing a T-shirt with “D-Peat” across the front.

Baez, 24, is on a World Baseball Classic roster for Puerto Rico that includes Lindor and Correa.

“We’ve got a hell of an infield,” said Baez, who expects to play a lot of second base during the tournament, with Correa sliding to third.

But that doesn’t mean Baez, the high school star shortstop drafted No. 9 overall in 2011, no longer considers himself a shortstop.

“When I play short I love it obviously, because that’s how I grew up playing,” said Baez, who figures to get maybe a dozen games at short this year as he floats across the infield in a super-glove utility role.

He occasionally even wonders where he might fit in with this generation of shortstops if he played for another team.

“It’s tough. Obviously, you don’t control [or] pick a team,” he said. “But if I ever get traded or something happened here and I had to play short – or second. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Of course, the grass isn’t always greener, a sentiment that might as well be tattooed onto his left arm.

If anything, he should have the chance to win a Gold Glove in the role he plays now, said general manager Jed Hoyer.

“In my mind – and I think that the world got to see it in the postseason – this guy is one of the best defenders in the game,” Hoyer said. “It’s made harder because he moves around the diamond so much, but in my mind that shouldn’t take away the recognition. This guy’s a Gold Glove player; he should have a Gold Glove.”