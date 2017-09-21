In Pittsburgh, Mike Glennon is known as the ‘Steelers Killer’

Mike Glennon's last victory in the NFL was a come-from-behind 27-24 win against the Steelers in 2014. (Getty Images)

In Chicago, he’s known as the $18.5 million placeholder. In Pittsburgh, he’s commonly referred to as the “Steelers Killer.” But one thing is for sure. When Mike Glennon trots out on the field Sunday to lead the Bears against the Steelers, both fan bases in unison will be thinking, “noooo, not this guy!”

It’s almost three years ago to the date that Glennon and his 0-3 Bucs stunned the 8.5-point-favorite Steelers 27-24 in Tampa Bay. Sound familiar?

Glennon threw for over 300 yds against the #steelers yesterday. Just the latest mediocre QB to morph into Joe Montana against the vaunted D. — Mike Bracken (@horrorgeek) September 29, 2014

While talking to Pittsburgh reporters this week, Glennon was asked about the “Steelers Killer” moniker. He laughed, according to Scout.com, then said: “Just one time. But it was definitely a good memory. It’s definitely up there for my NFL career. It was an exciting game and definitely one I look back on with good memories.”

In fact, for Glennon, who is 5-15 as a starter, it is his last victory.

Glennon threw for 302 yards, but more importantly, he was sacked just once and rallied the Bucs with 10 points in the fourth quarter, something Bears fans are impatiently waiting to see. The Bucs won when Glennon connected with Vincent Jackson on a 5-yard TD pass with seven seconds remaining.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reminded his team of that game during a Wednesday morning film session, Scout.com reports.

“Oh and two can be very deceiving,” Steelers DE Cam Heyward told Scout.com. “The Bears took Atlanta to the brink, and then the turnovers they had last week kind of made the game a little bit different than it should’ve been. We’ve got a good test for us. To say it’s a trap game, I don’t know. You can’t say that because they’re a good, really good, team.”

Glennon did take the Bears to the brink against the Falcons, another team he had previously beaten during his tenure in Tampa.