Indians’ Francona: short on slogans, long on belief in his team

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Terry Francona is a terrific manager, but he’s no Joe Maddon.

Oh, there are many who’d argue that the Cleveland Indians’ Francona, who has two World Series titles (both won with Boston) on his managerial mantle, is every bit as good as Maddon — and maybe even better — in the running-a-ballclub department.

When it comes to sloganeering, though, it’s just plain no contest. Maddon is king of the catchphrase (“D-peat”), master of the motto (“That’s Cub”), ace of the aphorism (“Don’t forget the heartbeat”). Francona wouldn’t know a phrase worthy of a T-shirt if it kissed him on the mouth.

“Just try to put guys in position to succeed,” he said when invited to take his best crack at, shall we say, Maddoning.

Indians manager Terry Francona: "I think we have legitimate reasons to be excited." (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

“Take something that could be seen as a negative and turn it into a positive,” he said, swinging and missing again.

A few years ago, the story goes, veteran Nick Swisher brought T-shirts with “Unfinished Business” on them to spring training. For the Indians, who’d lost the 2013 American League wild-card game, the slogan was about as effective as pine tar on a ham sandwich. The ’14 team finished in third place in the Central.

Swisher is long gone, but Francona is still here — and the Indians are reflecting his no-frills, shtick-free personality like never before. Slogans? There are none. Nor is there a trace of woulda-coulda-shoulda to be found despite the team having surrendered a three-games-to-one World Series lead to the Cubs last fall.

Excuses? Please. The Indians were down two starting pitchers and dealing with other injuries against the Cubs, but ask Francona’s players what would’ve unfolded had they been at full strength and you won’t hear a word of brash talk.

That’s the Francona effect.

“I’m not sure I buy all that stuff about ‘if we would’ve had everybody,’ ” he said. “I mean, I get it. But also the guys playing at the time, they were doing pretty damn good.”

Like Maddon, Francona took drastic measures with some of his pitchers during the postseason, stretching them to — and maybe beyond — the limit. Unlike Maddon, though, Francona had little choice in the matter.

Regardless, the two managers provided endless fodder for barstool experts everywhere over the course of a World Series so riveting, Francona and Maddon likely will be linked forever.

Have they stolen a minute together to appreciate what they were part of?

“No,” Francona said. “I know what happened. I’ll bet you Joe was probably happier than I was, I would think. Once it’s over, I kind of move on. Like, win, lose or draw, you enjoy it, do whatever, you celebrate or you don’t. OK, what’s next?”

Another great season, probably. Starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar are back in business, and the team added All-Star slugger Edwin Encarnacion to anchor its outstanding lineup.

The Indians — as capable as any team in baseball of unseating the Cubs in 2017 — are no bark, all bite. And they’re not licking their wounds from last November. Rather, they’re looking forward to their next shot at glory.

“I think we have legitimate reasons to be excited,” Francona said. “Now it’s our responsibility and our challenge to go out and be prepared to play the game the way it’s supposed to be be. In a nutshell, we have to value winning more than any other team. That’s hard to do. But if you can do that, you really give yourself a good chance.”

Hey, wait a minute: “Value Winning.” It’s really not so bad.

