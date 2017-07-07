Indians manager Terry Francona won’t manage AL team in All-Star Game

Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a “day or two.”

The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona’s withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland’s coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Francona remained hospitalized Thursday, July 6, with no clear timetable for his return. Francona spent his third straight day at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests  and possibly a procedure  to resolve the causes of him becoming light-headed over the past month. The 58-year-old was hospitalized twice last month and doctors admitted him Tuesday, about one week after he began wearing a heart monitor. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) ORG XMIT: NY169

Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.

Francona’s health has been an issue for nearly a month, and his clouded situation has contributed to the Indians, who entered Thursday’s game at 44-39 and leading the AL Central, playing inconsistently. Francona is considered one of the best managers in the game, and without his presence in the dugout, the Indians are missing a key ingredient.

Francona had a health scare last year when he complained of chest pains before an August game in Washington. He was cleared by doctors, and Francona guided the Indians to the pennant and World Series, where they lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. Francona was named AL Manager of the Year for the second time.

Francona had his right hip surgically replaced during the offseason, and he missed the winter meetings while rehabbing at his home in Arizona. He was ready for spring training camp and seemed to be doing well this season before he became dizzy during a June 13 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a similar episode on June 26, when Mills took over for him early in a game against Texas.