Indians raise banner, drop White Sox in 10 innings

Edwin Encarnacion #10 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians as Lindor scores the game winning run off a double by Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — There’s no shame in not raising a banner on Opening Day. The White Sox were only one of 28 teams that didn’t this week.

They were one of two teams in the city not to raise one, though, so there is some organizational and territorial wincing in that. And baseball’s other flag ceremony, following the Cubs’ at Wrigley Field Monday night, took place before their eyes Tuesday in Cleveland. It happened inside their very own division where the Indians of the AL Central continued their domination of the Sox by winning 2-1 in 10 innings after raising the American League championship banner.

Rings were handed out. A sellout crowd gave adoring, deserved approval as the Sox, picked by most to finish at or near the bottom of the division in 2017, joined the spectators and watched at field level.

“When you see another team do that, it adds motivation and it puts a little chip on your shoulder,’’ right-hander Nate Jones, the longest-tenured player on the Sox roster. “You want that to be the White Sox.

“You think to yourself, ‘Why not us? Let’s get it. Let’s get after it. Let’s do it.’ ’’

The rebuilding Sox, who fell to 2-4 in the young season with the loss, are quite far from being on the right side of these things. It’s been 12 years since they celebrated their World Series championship, with one playoff appearance in the interim.

“Unfortunately we’re on this side watching them but maybe it’ll be a little motivation,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

There is a plan in place, at least. In the meantime, the Sox will try to keep up with the Indians of the world with the roster they have to work with.

“You want that for yourself too, for your team,’’ said third baseman Todd Frazier, who came out of a 1-for-17 slump with a double and game-tying home run against an otherwise unflinching Carlos Carrasco (seven innings, four hits). “You see the glories of winning and it’s pretty cool. To sit there on the other side and say it’s not exciting to watch, it’s a travesty to say that because everybody dreams of doing that. You get a ring for winning the American League, there’s nothing better than that.’’

There seems to be nothing worse for the Sox than playing at Progressive Field, where they have lost 25 of their last 37 games. The repeated beatings here and from the rest of the division as well finally convinced general manager Rick Hahn, vice president Ken Williams and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to give up on failed, half-measured attempts at winning.

A second straight good start in as many outings from James Shields (5 1/3 innings, one run, a first-inning homer by Francisco Lindor) and scoreless bullpen work from Zach Putnam, Jones (despite three walks, one intentional) and David Robertson gave the Sox a chance to spoil the Indians home opener. Edwin Encarnacion hit into inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded in the sixth and eighth innings. But Tommy Kahnle gave up a two-out walk to Lindor and a double into the left-field corner by Michael Brantley in the 10th.

“I thought we played well,’’ Shields said. “They have a good bullpen over there – [Andrew] Miller, [Bryan] Shaw, [Cody] Allen at the end — and I felt like we did a good job of hanging in there as long as we possibly could.’’

The Sox have eight games left on what promises to be a challenging road trip that continues against the Twins and Yankees after two more games here.

“With that kind of crowd and emotion, I thought we did well,’’ Shields said. “We’re just going to go into tomorrow to try to get a win.’’

“We did a nice job of keeping ourselves in it,’’ Renteria said. “We came up a little short today. Tomorrow’s another day.’’