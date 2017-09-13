Indians keep raising the bar for White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the rebuilding White Sox, watching the Cleveland Indians run roughshod over everyone in their path — they won their 21st consecutive game Tuesday — is a daunting reminder of how far they need to climb to get where they want to be.

The defending American League champion Indians are the class of the Sox’ Central Division, which also includes the 2015 World Series champion and 2014 AL champion Royals.

“Whether it’s the Royals or Indians, clubs who’ve done what they’ve done what they’ve done, you want a measuring stick and those are the clubs you’re looking at to see what you need to do to put yourself in the position they’re in right now,” said Sox manager Rick Renteria, whose team was swept by the Indians in four games . “When you see a feat like that … you look at those clubs as a barometer. And you’re watching the Twins, who continue to improve. KC has excellent players. You use all these clubs as barometers for where you stand and what you can possibly be.”

The Sox (57-87) need to go 6-12 to avoid losing 100 games for the first time since they were 56-106 in 1970. The good news is, while they will miss the playoffs for the ninth season in a row — the fourth longest postseason drought in baseball — they figure to qualify for one of the top three positions in the 2018 draft, which should funnel another elite prospect into a farm system boasting eight of the top 100 according to MLB.com.

Kansas City Royals' Melky Cabrera, right, talks with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on Aug. 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (AP)

Melky, revisited The Sox gave a warm welcome and numerous hugs during their three-game series in Kansas City to former popular teammate Melky Cabrera, who was traded to the Royals for two pitching prospects on July 30. “Yeah, I miss them too,” Cabrera said of his ex-teammates and coaching staff. “Everything about Chicago was good — the manager, the team, the town,” said Cabrera, who is playing out the third year of a $42 million contract he signed with the Sox. While at first glance he might not look like the most logical fit for the rebuilding Sox, some around the team have not ruled out a return to the South Side, perhaps on a one-year, less expensive deal. “I’m young,” Cabrera said, smiling. “I’m 33, my body is good.”

Reliable Infante

Right-hander Gregory Infante, who pitched two scoreless innings in the 11-3 win over the Royals on Monday, has allowed one hit over his last seven outings covering 8 1/3 innings and he owns a 1.93 ERA over his last 29 appearances.

“Gregorio has continued to show everybody that he’s a very capable major league pitcher,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s attacking the strike zone using his fastball and curveball very, very effectively.”

Renteria said Infante’s confidence has grown and he in turn is confident using the 30-year-old in high leverage situations.

“He’s pretty proficient in any given situation,” Renteria said.

Infante replaced Lucas Giolito with one out in the seventh Wednesday, protecting a 3-1 lead.

Have a series

Light hitting center fielder Adam Engel had perhaps his best series of the season, going 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the opener Monday, 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday and driving in the first two runs of Wednesday’s game with a double against lefty Eric Skoglund.

Engel, batting .186 going into the game and .157 in the second half, was 8-for-20 with four runs scored in his last five games.

On deck

White Sox at Tigers

Thursday: James Shields (3-6, 5.40) vs. Chad Bell (0-2, 5.79), 12:10, CSN, 890-AM

Friday: Carson Fulmer (2-1, 6.00) vs. Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.43), 6:10, CSN, 890-AM

Saturday: Reynaldo Lopez (1-3, 4.76) vs. Myles Jaye (1-1, 6.76), 5:10, CSN, 890-AM

Sunday: TBA vs. Matthew Boyd (5-10, 5.75), Ch. 9, 890-AM