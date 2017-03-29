Injured Dwyane Wade (elbow) eyeing playoff return

Dwyane Wade could put away his sneakers and call it a season. He could shake hands with his teammates, thank his fans one more time and ride off toward the summer.

Instead, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer is determined to return in the playoffs, provided the Bulls make it that far.

Only two weeks have passed since Wade sprained and fractured his right elbow in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the pace of his rehabilitation suggests a postseason return is at least a possibility.

‘‘[Wade is] a true pro,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said after practice Wednesday. ‘‘He’s in there working every day. He’s in the weight room, he’s on the treadmill, he’s doing everything that he possibly can. And he’s upping his activity on the basketball court. That’s a good sign.’’

Yes, that includes firing up jump shots with the shooting arm that was in a soft cast earlier this month.

‘‘He’s been shooting,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘He’s just got a little bit of soreness and stiffness after, but they want him out there testing it. It’s a work in progress.’’

So are the Bulls.

As Wade worked up a sweat in non-contact action, his teammates prepared for a critical game Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls (35-39) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and can’t afford to backslide.

Hoiberg said he has noticed a sense of urgency among his players as the playoff push intensifies. He used a rare three-day break between games this week to give his players Monday off before holding back-to-back practices.

‘‘It’s an important time of year to have practice, leading into this stretch run,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘You judge [urgency] based on how these guys come in with their approach in practice, and they’ve been locked in.’’

The Bulls are 3-0 against the Cavaliers this season and 6-1 against them since the start of last season. Each of the three victories this season came with Wade on the court.

‘‘D-Wade was a key for us in those three wins, especially the last game [in Cleveland]. He played an amazing game,’’ forward Nikola Mirotic said, referring to Wade’s 20-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance Feb. 25. ‘‘[Big man Cristiano Felicio] got the last rebound [to spoil] his triple-double. It was funny.’’

Mirotic turned serious as he discussed the Bulls’ next eight games.

‘‘We need to fight,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s all about making the playoffs [and] waiting for D-Wade to come back, and we will have another chance.’’

Could Wade really return?

‘‘We truly believe that,’’ Mirotic said. ‘‘We see him every morning — working, stretching, doing his treatments, sweating. So you can see that he really wants to get back, too. It’s important.’’

Going for 20

The Bulls will try to extend one of the most bizarre streaks in sports when they host the Cavaliers.

Since Feb. 28, 2013, the Bulls have won 19 consecutive regular-season home games broadcast by TNT. Their last home loss on a TNT broadcast was Feb. 21, 2013, against the Miami Heat.

Deep bench

Felicio returned to full-contact practice after sitting out the last three games with a bruised tailbone. His status against the Cavaliers is uncertain, Hoiberg said.

Meanwhile, the Bulls recalled guard Cameron Payne from the D-League. He had 20 points, nine assists and five steals in the one game he played for the Windy City Bulls.

Follow me on Twitter @tcmusick.