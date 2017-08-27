Injured WR Cam Meredith leaves Bears game on cart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bears receiver Cam Meredith was carted off the field in the first quarter Sunday after injuring his left knee.

He was fitted with an air cast, typical for broken bones. The third-year receiver’s left knee twisted when he was hit by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard and cornerback Johnathan Cyprien, coming from opposite directions, after he caught a 16-yard pass from Mike Glennon.

He had two catches for 44 yards Sunday.

Meredith, a third-year player from Illinois State, was supposed to be the Bears’ top receiving target this season.