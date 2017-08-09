Bulls’ Cameron Payne is sidelined for 3-4 months after surgery

Chicago Bulls' Cameron Payne gets a pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Bulls guard Cameron Payne is no stranger to the injury bug, and on Wednesday, he had surgery on his right foot to try to salvage his chance to play this season.

Payne, 23, will wear a splint for the next week or so, followed by 6-8 weeks in a boot. Dr. Johnny Lin, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush Hospital who performed Payne’s surgery, predicts that the Bulls guard won’t make a full recovery for another 3-4 months, which means he potentially won’t be ready to play until December.

Payne fractured his right foot during a workout on July 18. After that, he wore a boot and rested his foot for six weeks, but that wasn’t enough. The Bulls announced on Aug. 31 that Payne’s foot didn’t “satisfactorily” heal and that’s why he needed surgery.

This wasn’t Payne’s first time under the knife. He had surgery on the same foot in July 2016 to address a similar fracture while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Because of the surgery and another acute fracture in September, Payne didn’t make his season debut until January.

Payne had been expected to be the backup point guard behind Kris Dunn. Now that Payne is temporarily sidelined, the role will most likely be given to Jerian Grant.

The Bulls acquired Payne after dealing Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder last February. So far, he hasn’t done much for the Bulls and only averaged 4.9 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 11 games.