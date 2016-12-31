Inside the Huddle: Bears appreciate Matt Barkley’s starting run

It was Christmas Eve in Chicago, and quarterback Matt Barkley played the role of the Grinch. But instead of stealing presents, he was giving them to the Redskins’ defensive backs.

As Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson teased afterward, there were “a lot of Christmas gifts being thrown in the air.”

Those gifts, of course, were the five interceptions Barkley threw in a 41-21 loss. Barkley’s struggles not only doomed the Bears’ chances that day, but also gave his naysayers a chance to write him off again.

But offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains remembers how Barkley behaved when the damage was done and the game was over.

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley. (Getty Images)

“The first thing he said right after the game was, ‘Hey, I owe you one,’ ” Loggains said. “He knows the mistakes he made.”

Sunday against the Vikings, Barkley’s goal is to make up for them and then some.

“Make good decisions is my No. 1

goal this weekend,” Barkley said.

But it is much more than that. Sunday is Barkley’s final chance to impress the Bears and the rest of the quarterback-starved NFL.

“As far as professional football, it’s been the best opportunity he’s had,” Loggains said. “He’s handled it very well.”

* * *

For Barkley, being the starter for the Bears is the culmination of a “journey” full of “peaks and valleys,” he said.

The valleys are what matter, though. He was humbled by them.

Whether it’s suffering a Grade 3

sprain of the AC joint in his right shoulder in his final game at USC, falling to the fourth round in the 2013 draft or failing to stick with the Eagles or Cardinals, those setbacks are the reasons why his six-game stint as the Bears’ starter is so important to him.

“If anything, it’s just a reminder that I know I can play in this league,” Barkley said. “I know that I’m only really going to get better the more I’m in an offense, the more I have reps with guys, the more time you get just in one place. Being thrown in the starting role again and playing again, being in these last couple games, I don’t know if it was a confidence boost because I’ve been confident. I know who I was as a quarterback. It was just a reminder that I’d say that I can hang and that I can be a quarterback in this league.”

It’s a situation that Barkley is in by default. He wouldn’t be a story if Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and, to a lesser extent, Connor Shaw, weren’t on injured reserve.

But it’s fair to say that Barkley has exceeded everyone’s expectations, including the Bears, who signed him to the practice squad Sept. 5.

Barkley, once a prized high school recruit and a Heisman Trophy candidate, didn’t need any reminders that he could play.

Everyone else did, though.

“It was nice for the public to be able to see that and the people in our front office and the people around the league who are making decisions,” Barkley said. “I think it was a needed reminder for them.”

* * *

Barkley might not have Cutler’s arm strength or Hoyer’s completion percentage, but he has done plenty to impress the Bears.

For Loggains, it starts with his poise. But it’s also how Barkley grasped the playbook and took command of an offense in a matter of weeks.

“One of his intangibles is that he can make people follow,” Loggains said. “That’s part of his gift.”

It’s also how Barkley managed to excel despite playing with reserves.

His only win came against the 49ers, but a Josh Bellamy drop prevented him from beating the Titans. He also helped erase a 17-point deficit against the Packers.

In his five starts, Barkley has completed 113 of 187 passes for 1,405 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“There is definitely a projection with Matt,” Loggains said. “But he’s shown enough positives where you say this guy has a tool set to work with. We’re excited about him, we’re excited about his mental makeup as much as his physical makeup.

“There is enough of a sample size to be excited to work with this guy. There is something there with him. I can’t predict the future. I don’t know what that will be. But I know he’s a good enough player [to play] in the National Football League.”

If anything, Barkley’s five-pick game was a needed reality check during a run that worked some Bears fans into a frenzy. But he shouldn’t be defined by six games.

The Bears won’t do it. As Loggains said, it’s “a sample size.” But Barkley has done enough to make you wonder what he could do with a healthy roster and more time in the offense. It’s clear he has a rapport with Loggains.

“Every rep you get just builds on top of what you already have,” Barkley said. “I think having a full offseason where you’re getting those snaps, it’s the more, the merrier. It’s only going to help you get better.”

Time will tell if he gets that with the Bears. But he’d like to be here. Making that happen might take a good performance in Minnesota.

“Who knows what they’re thinking of upstairs,” Barkley said. “I do think that they’ve seen growth, though, from a practice-squad guy that they’ve picked up. I’m just trying to do my best to help this team win, and I think they see that.”

EXTRA POINTS

What about Langford?

Jeremy Langford won’t be usurping Jordan Howard as the Bears’ top back, but he shouldn’t be written off.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains commended Langford for how he’s handled his situation after beginning the season as the starter.

Howard didn’t take over until Week 3 after Langford suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Cowboys. It turned into a four-week absence.

“Jeremy has done a great job filling in and staying part of the team because it’s frustrating — you’re a starter and come into the season with high expectations and you got this rookie fifth round draft pick that all the sudden is starting to emerge on the scene,” Loggains said. “You have a decision to make yourself. Do I want to be a good teammate? Do I want to be selfish?

“And he’s made all the right decisions, been team-first, which is really important for the culture of your locker room.”

What about Bullard?

There is plenty to like about the Bears’ rookie class, but defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, theirthird-round pick from Florida, hasn’t stood out as much as expected.

It hit rock bottom for Bullard when he was a healthy scratch against the 49ers, a 26-6 win for the Bears.

“He’s got a lot of room for growth, and I think he’s responded well to that,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s been active the last few weeks and gotten some more playing time. Jon’s got a lot of room to grow, and I think he can do it.”

Fangio said Bullard had to get stronger to handle double teams better, which linemen have to face in the Bears’ scheme.

“[It’s] just learning to battle in there and not just survive but to win,” Fangio said.

Last chance for Amos

Second-year safety Adrian Amos is one of several players who need to finish on a positive note.

What does Amos have to do?

“Just to be able to find a way to make more plays on the ball,” Fangio said.

That hasn’t happen. Amos is set to make his 30th start in his two seasons Sunday against the Vikings, but he’s looking for his first career interception. He’s broken up six passes.

To compare, former Bears safety Chris Conte had three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 29 games, including 24 starts, in his first two seasons.

NUMBERS GAME

10 – Bears running back Jordan Howard’s runs of more than 20 yards this season. He’s tied for third most in the NFL.

86.7 – The average passer rating for quarterbacks vs. the Vikings’ defense at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s 75.0 on the road.

41 – The amount of first downs gained by the Bears via Cam Meredith’s receptions. Alshon Jeffery is second with 40.