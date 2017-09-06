Inside the Huddle: Bears OLBs are a proud bunch out for redemption

As the Bears’ new outside linebackers coach, Brandon Staley was told that he was inheriting a boisterous group full of different personalities.

Their interactions with the media, of course, are an example of that.

Pernell McPhee and Willie Young can turn interviews into standup routines full of blustery quotes perfect for the nightly news.

Sam Acho can preach and teach; Lamarr Houston can go from calm off the field to brash on it; and Leonard Floyd, perhaps the best of the bunch, can say little.

Bears OLB Pernell McPhee. (AP)

“I would have been supremely disappointed if there weren’t [personalities],” Staley said with a laugh. “It’s a great room. I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with these guys one on one, just personally. Going out to eat, being in their homes and stuff like that is really important to me to establish that type of relationship.”

What has he learned about them as a group?

“It’s a group that’s really willing,” Staley said. “This is a group that’s anxious to prove itself.”

In many ways, they already have. They’ve been productive starters, including veteran newcomer Dan Skuta.

But it’s also group that feels as if it let the team down last season. They were expected to be one of the Bears’ strengths – a relentless unit of pass rushers with different sizes, skills and styles.

Instead, injuries limited their effectiveness.

McPhee appeared in only nine games following knee surgery last offseason. And then this offseason, he underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Houston suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2. Floyd missed several practices and four games because of various ailments, including two concussions. Young played through injuries and required arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

“You can feel the pride that these guys have,” Staley said. “That’s something that the every-day fan doesn’t see. It’s the pride that these guys have in their performance and how much it means to them. They’re anxious to recapture that productivity and also recapture that spirit of our team.”

The Bears are confident that they will, but the team also has no choice but to be at this point. Other than adding Skuta in free agency, the position essentially went unchanged despite the team’s belief in having as many pass rushers as possible.

Pursuing other outside linebackers became less pressing because the Bears were encouraged by McPhee and Houston’s rehabilitation efforts. The Bears even moved Roy Robertson-Harris, a promising undrafted free-agent signing last year, inside to the defensive line.

“Just staying healthy is the key,” McPhee said.

If they are, McPhee said they have the right mindset.

“Dominate [and] destroy every opponent that we face,” McPhee said. “Just showing the world why they actually got these guys in the room — me, Leonard, Willie, Lamarr, Sam. Just dominate in the NFL. That’s my focus. That’s what I want us to do, and that’s what I think we’re going to do.”

There are reasons to be optimistic, starting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio being more hands-on after former outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt left the team.

Fangio’s expertise with linebackers stretches beyond his days with the San Francisco 49ers. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was the linebackers coach for the “Dome Patrol,” the New Orleans Saints’ legendary linebackers corps that featured four Pro Bowl players. He’s also coached Kevin Greene, a member of last year’s Hall of Fame class, with the Carolina Panthers.

“From [Fangio’s] past, obviously, he’s worked with some Hall of Fame, All Pro, Pro Bowl guys,” Young said. “He has the experience and the knowledge to get us where we want to be and where he wants us to be also.”

Expectations also are high for what McPhee and Floyd can be in their second season together.

According to Pro Football Focus’ analysis, McPhee and Floyd were the third- and fourth-best outside linebackers in terms of “highest pass-rush productivity” over the final five weeks of the 2016 season.

A McPhee-Floyd tandem – which McPhee described as “scary” – can be an imposing blend of strength and speed. Overall, Fangio and Staley’s aptitude for mixing and matching the various strengths of all the outside linebackers is worth watching. Injuries limited that last season.

“More than anything, these guys want to win,” Staley said. “And that drive, more than anything, is it’s not just yourself, it’s being as good as you can be because you know that you can help the team. From our group, that’s what they know. When we’ve been healthy, our team has played better. When we’ve been out of the lineup and banged up, it hasn’t gone as well. They’re just anxious to get out there to help the team.”

EXTRA POINTS

The right stuff

The Bears are asking rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky to change aspects of his game in his transition from North Carolina’s shotgun-heavy system.

But, for the most part, the team will leave his throwing motion alone. The difficulties will be maintaining that motion despite different footwork.

“Yeah, they’re not really messing with that,” Trubisky said. “It’s more of my footwork. My throwing motion is what it is. I got a quick release, and I could throw the ball accurately as long as I bring my feet with me.

“So that’s what [quarterbacks] coach [Dave Ragone] says, ‘Do the footwork, bring your feet with you, get through your progression and use your eyes well.’ So as long as my shoulders are level, and I pull through with my hips, the ball should be where it’s supposed to go.”

Offense needs work

With only veteran minicamp remaining in the Bears’ offseason program, it’s apparent that the defense is ahead of the offense.

Still, that’s to be expected, especially with notable changes at quarterback, receiver and tight end.

Outside linebacker Willie Young, though, does see some good things in the works for the offense.

“As I go back and watch film from the previous practices and whatnot, I see a lot of upside,” Young said. “Upside is one thing, but what we actually do, and what we’re actually able to put together during the process could be a completely different story. Time will tell.”

But Young and other defensive veterans know how they can help.

“The key is going to be defensively to keep getting after those guys [on offense] and making those younger guys better,” Young said.

Getting Goldman right

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman said his goal is to “re-establish myself” after missing most of last season because of a bad left high ankle sprain.

To the Bears, Goldman can do that by strengthening his ankle, but also by maintaining his fitness with the summer break coming up.

Goldman simply needs to be mindful of his weight.

“It’s been the same throughout the course of my time here — it’s like 325 [pounds],” said Goldman, who weighed 336 pounds at the combine in 2015. “That’s about it, right there.”

Overall, Goldman said his quickness and strength have improved since the Bears drafted him.

“I would like to think I added a lot,” Goldman said. “But the season is the true test, and summer camp is a true test. We’ll just have to see.”