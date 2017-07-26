Is Bears’ injury luck changing? Danny Trevathan might avoid PUP list

BOURBONNAIS — There was good news right from the start on one critical front — at least temporarily — when Bears general manager Ryan Pace addressed the media Wednesday prior to the start of training camp: nobody yet will start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. And linebacker Danny Trevathan, just about a foregone conclusion to start camp on the PUP list in the offseason, might be ready to practice once physicals were completed in the afternoon.

“There’s a chance he’s ready to roll,” Pace said. “We need [Wednesday] to evaluate. And that doesn’t mean that we still won’t ease those guys in slowly. But it might mean we might not have to P-U-P him.”

Even with Trevathan’s status in limbo, that still put the Bears ahead of their pace — no pun intended — in the first two seasons under Pace and John Fox. In 2015, even while physicals were still going on, wide receiver Kevin White and back-up quarterback David Fales started camp on PUP. Last year three players started on PUP — linebacker Pernell McPhee, wide receiver Marquess Wilson and offensive lineman Amini Silatolu.

There is no telling what will happen Thursday when the Bears conduct their first practice of training camp. And when the pads come on Saturday, well, that’s when you really have to keep your fingers crossed.

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) leaves Soldier Field on a cart after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 vs. the Eagles last season. He missed six consecutive weeks and 10 games total because of the injury. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

But even after the bad luck with Kevin White in 2015 and last year’s spate of injuries, Pace dared to be optimistic that the Bears would be in good shape to start camp.

“We’ve got the physicals going on and then we’ve got the conditioning test,” he said. “But to be honest with you, we feel pretty optimistic about [the team’s health] going into this.

“That’s a credit to those players, how hard they’ve worked; the trainers; the strength-and-conditioning staff. Right now we’re pretty optimistic.”

Every NFL team suffers injuries, but the Bears have stuggled to manage their’s. Too many player who are injured can’t stay healthy once they get healthy. Wilson suffered a broken left foot three times in a little more than a year (he signed with the Jets). Eddie Goldman missed games three different times with an ankle injury last season. Bryce Callahan missed games four different times with various injuries.

So players to watch this year include Trevathan (ruptured right patellar tendon), guard Kyle Long (right ankle ligaments/torn labrum), wide receiver Kevin White (fractured left leg), outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (concussion), Pernell McPhee (left shoulder), Willie Young (knee) and Lamarr Houston (torn left ACL) and tight end Zach Miller (broken right foot).

Pace addressed the injury issue pro-actively in the offseason and now we’ll see if it made a difference. The Bears have altered their practice schedule to help players recover better. They equipped players with GPS tracking devices that monitor distance traveled, speed, acceleration to try and figure out each player’s “ideal training load.” They’ve made subtle changes in the weight room, the training room and with sports science. And he noted one other improvement — a roster that he hopes can better withstand injuries.

“It’s a combative game — it’d be naive to think injuries aren’t going to occur,” Pace said. “That’s why it’s on us to make sure we stack a roster with depth — I feel like we have better depth, now, too.”

That said, Pace likely will be keeping his fingers crossed when practice begins Thursday. You need a lot of luck in this business.

“Injuries are unpredictable,” Pace said. “But we feel pretty confident with a lot of the things we’ve done, a lot of in-depth discussions. There’s some optimism there.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com