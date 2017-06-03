Is it greedy to want more Northwestern suspense? It probably is

Part of me wishes Northwestern were on the NCAA Tournament bubble, so that when its name is called on Selection Sunday, all the intrigue, all the raw emotions and all the years of futility would explode in one massive party in Evanston.

The rest of me, about 97.4 percent of me, says this will do.

Nothing can eclipse Nathan Taphorn’s perfect touchdown pass to Dererk Pardon, whose buzzer-beating layup against Michigan on Wednesday all but assured the Wildcats of the first NCAA bid in school history. It was the biggest victory in school history, eclipsing the 1979 home defeat of Magic Johnson and eventual national champion Michigan State. But the Cats went 2-16 in the Big Ten that season, so it was a brief flicker that was quickly snuffed out by nine straight losses. That’s how NU basketball rolled in those days.

Some people are missing the point of what Northwestern has done this season. Maybe the Cats aren’t even the best team in the state, as some readers have told me. I get it: Perhaps 27-6 Illinois State is that team. Or, as Illinois fans will gladly point out, how can Northwestern be the best team in the state when it lost twice to the Illini? And, yes, Marquette fans, it could be that your team is better than Northwestern but simply trails in the number of famous alums with microphones in their hands or laptops awaiting their fingertips.

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon looks to the basket for the game-winning shot against Michigan on Wednesday. The Wildcats won 67-65. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Here’s one big “Who cares?’’ to all of you.

Your schools have been to the tournament before, some numerous times. The Big Dance has been a reachable goal for you throughout your histories, and when your basketball programs go through down periods, there is anger and angst. But your life has been a blessed one, compared with Northwestern’s. So, with all due respect, put a cork in it.

Likewise, if this is possible for NU fans, and I’m not sure it is, a little perspective, please. Your team’s story isn’t the story of the Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years, not even close. Going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the tourney started in 1939 is amateur hour compared with that.

What the two stories do have in common is that, for the longest time, Northwestern and the Cubs were the same running joke that never seemed to go into oxygen debt. Both were put in a corner where they were patted on the head condescendingly and told to entertain everyone with their goofiness. Both were laughed at.

In the 1970s and 1980s, there was serious talk of Northwestern leaving the Big Ten. With its rigorous academic standards, it would never be able to compete in football and basketball, or so conventional wisdom insisted, and there was sufficient evidence to back this up. In my four years at NU, the football team won exactly one game, beating Wyoming in 1979 when I was a sophomore. Oh, and it did manage to battle Illinois to a 0-0 tie my freshman year. Epic. Maybe, the discussion went, the Wildcats should find another conference where success isn’t so elusive and failure doesn’t come with so many broken bones.

There was never serious talk about the Cubs leaving the majors leagues, though in hindsight … OK, that’s not fair. They were competitive at times. Their problem, their very public problem, was that when they did have a good team, something would go terribly wrong. There was silly talk of curses. This was bigger than any curse.

As has been written many times since the Cubs beat the Indians in November for their first World Series in more than a century, the last great American sports story is no more. Northwestern’s story is an excellent one. A new coach, Chris Collins, comes in and goes about building a winner. He gets two local kids, Vic Law from St. Rita and Scottie Lindsey from Fenwick, and NU finally – finally – breaks through. A great story. Just not a Cubs-sized tale.

That’s why part of me wishes there was more suspense heading into Selection Sunday. I wish everyone involved could be sitting on the edge of his or her seat when CBS’s Greg Gumbel announces that the Wildcats are in. Greedy, right? Sportswriters looking for stories are always greedy.

The Cats probably were going to make the tournament even if they hadn’t beaten Michigan and even though they had lost five of their previous seven games heading into the contest. But that’s no way to end a 78-year streak of zero NCAA bids. A long inbounds pass and a last-second buzzer-beater is. That story is enough.