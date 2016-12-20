Is there a trade option for the Bulls that can improve the bench?

The dialogue is wide open between Bulls head coach and front office these days.

A brand new frontier compared to the cold war that went on a few years ago.

Then again, as a player, a coach, and even when Fred Hoiberg was an assistant general manager with the Minnesota Timberwolves, open dialogue was never listed as one of his weaknesses.

“It goes both ways,’’ Hoiberg said of the line of communication when it comes to trying to improve the roster. “You get together and talk about your roster. Ask questions from us and also from the front office. There is a constant dialogue. You’re always looking to do what’s best for your organization.’’

That might have to come into play with this group if the Bulls want to take advantage of a very mediocre Eastern Conference.

There’s the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top, Toronto shadowing them, and then everybody else. The win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday was just another reminder of how average life in the East really is.

The problem for the inconsistent Bulls is the way they are currently constructed, mediocre might be their ceiling this season.

The bench just isn’t reliable right now.

On nights when Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott can be outside threats like they were in the Detroit win, all is well. Mirotic scored 13 points and was a plus-15 in the plus/minus category after a two-game benching. McDermott added 13 points and was a plus-17 in plus/minus.

“We’re a different team when everybody is making shots,’’ Jimmy Butler said of his bench. “When they’ve got to guard everyone out there on the floor there’s no matchup you can key in on. I’m glad to see [McDermott and Mirotic] doing what they do best, put the ball in the basket. We need them to keep shooting, taking and making shots with confidence.’’

Hoiberg obviously had a very similar observation coming out of that win, especially when he uses starter Dwyane Wade with that second unit to cause even more potential match-up problems.

“It opens up the floor for everybody, especially with that second unit with Dwyane getting into the paint and making plays,’’ Hoiberg said. “If he can do that with the floor space he’s pretty darn good at making the right read. That’s one of our better spread lineups when we get those guys out there together.’’

Wade might even have more help coming, as Michael Carter-Williams (left wrist) is eyeing a return by the end of the week, adding perimeter defense to go along with Wade, Mirotic, McDermott and right now Cristiano Felicio in the middle.

But will that be enough, especially when it comes to how inconsistent Mirotic and McDermott can be? More importantly, is there even a move for the Bulls to make to strengthen that young bench?

Likely not.

Mirotic can help a team, but expiring contracts haven’t been the gold standard in years, and the hope that the free agent-to-be can turn it around outweighs adding an unknown. Former first-round pick Bobby Portis is an option since he’s in and out of the rotation, but again the return on a player that is still developing would hardly change the balance of power in the conference.

That’s what the Bulls have to weigh the next six weeks. Is developing a young bench standing in the way of being a playoff team?

“You’re talking to 29 teams and seeing who is talking about different things,’’ Hoiberg said. “Sometimes things pop up with rosters. Sometimes they don’t.

“We’ll continue to keep those guys ready and hopefully they’ll help us win some games and produce.’’