Isaiah Canaan gets the nod, hoping to try and play savior in GM 5

The cast was off the right wrist of Rajon Rondo on Monday.

The concerns with the Bulls’ point guard problems, however, haven’t gone anywhere.

Coach Fred Hoiberg quickly put a damper on a possible Rondo return for at least Game 5, pointing out that the fractured right thumb was still in a splint.

He even named the team’s third different starting point guard of the best-of-seven series, giving Isaiah Canaan the nod.

Yeah, that Isaiah Canaan.

The one that played in just 14 games since Dec. 21, and has been the poster boy for the team’s witness protection program that has seen several players disappear for long periods of time throughout this season.

“It really tests your mental part of basketball,’’ Canaan said, admitting that there’s times where it’s hard not to take it personal and have a growing dislike for one’s standing in the organization. “I mean as basketball players our job is to go out there and play whenever it may be. It may be the first 10 games of the season, it may be the last 10 games of the season.

“Throughout the season you just wonder when that opportunity is going to come. I believe everything happens for a reason. You never can see what it may be, from going from not playing for the second half of the season mostly to playing in the most crucial time of the season in the playoffs.’’

“Crucial’’ is a good way to sum it up.

The Bulls jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics, only to find out that Rondo injured his thumb late in the Game 2 win and could miss the entire series.

The domino effect was quick, as Hoiberg went with Jerian Grant in the starting lineup in Game 3, stuck with him early on in Game 4, before being reminded yet again just how flawed the construction of this roster has been by his own front office.

Grant was pulled in less than five minutes, Michael Carter-Williams lasted about five minutes, and then Hoiberg finally turned to the seldom-used Canaan to try and slow down Boston All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Canaan actually had some good moments, and with the series now tied 2-2 will get a chance to help save the Bulls’ postseason.

No easy task, and one possibly made more difficult in the wake of Hoiberg calling out the officials for what he feels has been overlooking how often Thomas carries the ball on his dribble.

The coach did not hear from the league for comments yet, but knows that there have some that were turned off by what he said, especially considering Thomas lost his sister in a car accident right before the playoffs started.

Hoiberg addressed that on Monday, as well, pointing out that insensitivity was not the intent.

“I’m a huge Isaiah Thomas fan,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think the world of the kid, especially what he’s going through now, how he’s fought through that and like I said last night, he’s a warrior to go out there and do what he’s done so far in this series.

“He’s again, a guy I think a lot of people root for because of the chip on his shoulder he plays with. He was the last pick in the draft and now he’s a guy you’d argue could be in the MVP race. So I’m a huge fan of him. I said what I said and I’m done talking about it.’’