It was a brief showing, but Kris Dunn actually left an impression

LAS VEGAS – Kris Dunn and Summer League just can’t seem to get along.

After a concussion shortened his rookie Summer League experience to just one game last season as a member of the Timberwolves, the Bulls announced before their Monday afternoon game with Atlanta that Dunn left the team for “family reasons’’ and would not return to Las Vegas.

Again, he played in just one game.

The good news for the Bulls was a three-day minicamp last week gave them a taste of their newly-acquired point guard, and they did have a chance to see him compete against Dallas standout Dennis Smith Jr. on Saturday.

Compete he did, as Dunn not only showed a physicality in the loss to the Mavericks, but an in-your-face style of play that even involved some verbal warfare.

“That’s just been me my whole life,’’ Dunn said of the edge he plays with. “I like to play with tension, I like to play with aggression. I think it’s because I played football, that contact, that’s what I try to give them.’’

Twice in that loss, officials had to warn Dunn and Smith Jr. to tone the trash-talking and bumping down, and it wasn’t just Smith Jr. that Dunn has verbally engaged with. Teammates in practice and even courtside fans have been chatted-up targets.

“He’s someone that’s going to be out there, be a dog, and someone that’s going to compete every day,’’ teammate Denzel Valentine said of Dunn. “So I like him a lot.’’

And while coach Fred Hoiberg has no reason to name a starting point guard at this point, Dunn has to be the favorite.

Cameron Payne has shown no feel for the game since being acquired at the February trade deadline, while Jerian Grant had the starting job for a bit, only to lose it last season. If Dunn can get some consistency with his jumper? His job to lose.

“All my life I’ve been getting to the hole,’’ Dunn said. “I didn’t have to shoot in high school, I didn’t have to shoot in college. But in the NBA, people are gonna realize that. They’ll be ready for the drive.

“That’s what I’m trying to work on with the Bulls organization, is work on my jump shot.’’

NOTE: Paul Zipser missed Monday’s game with a left ankle sprain and was considered day-to-day for Tuesday’s Game 3.