It was again point guard by committee with Rajon Rondo sidelined

NEW YORK – Point guard by committee was on full display for the Bulls Saturday, as they were once again without veteran Rajon Rondo.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Rondo and his sprained right wrist were taking steps toward improvement, but he was still experiencing enough stiffness to force him to the sideline for a second consecutive game.

“Felling a little better, but still has a lot of stiffness in that wrist,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll get back [Saturday] night, get in [Sunday] for a treatment and a practice day, and hopefully he’ll be able to do a little bit more and get him back here soon.’’

According to Rondo, he’s been able to dribble the last few days, but shooting the basketball is still a next step that he is yet to take. After that, Rondo would have to go through a full practice, including contact, so he can determine just how useful he would be to his teammates once again.

The Bulls will next play host to Orlando on Monday, but Hoiberg wasn’t going to speculate on Rondo likely being in street clothes for a third straight game.

“Not sure yet,’’ Hoiberg said. “Not quite there yet.’’

With Rondo out it was once again Jerian Grant in the starting lineup, but Jimmy Butler actually handling most of the point guard duties.

Brotherly love

Robin Lopez has no idea how many interviews he’s had to do about playing alongside or against twin brother Brook over the years.

“Infinite,’’ Lopez said.

But what would seemingly get old for both bothers is actually a concept Robin still embraces.

“I’m used to it,’’ Robin said of talking about the sibling rivalry. “Obviously it’s typical stuff for me because I grew up with it, but even with the amount of brothers that are in the league right now it’s an incredibly special thing.’’

So what’s the talk like between the two on the floor? Nonexistent.

“Brook and I are pretty competitive,’’ Robin said. “We don’t really acknowledge each other when we’re on the floor. It’s something organically that happened. Something natural.’’

High praise

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson offered up more evidence on why general manager Gar Forman would be crazy to move away from Butler this summer, and look to trade the three-time All-Star.

“He’s one of those guys with a big-time chip on his shoulder,’’ Atkinson said of game-planning for Butler. “I think there’s some guys that come into this league and they aren’t thrilled with where they were picked, and that seems to be the thing with those type of guys.

“To me what he is physically one of those power threes – we call them – and there’s only a few teams that have them. Those guys are really the toughest to match up with in the league. There’s a handful of them, and he’s one of them so he can go inside, he can go outside and he can play pick-and-roll, so he’s got the whole package.’’