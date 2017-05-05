It was Hector Rondon’s game to lose — and he lost it

Winning the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies this week took a toll on the Cubs bullpen.

It meant Hector Rondon was the only available closer arm Friday after Wade Davis had worked three straight games, Rondon (0-1) getting the loss after giving up a ninth inning two-out three run homer to Brett Gardner.

But before the 3-2 loss, it meant demoting right-hander Justin Grimm to Class AAA Iowa and recalling right-hander Felix Pena.

Pena had 1.86 ERA and four saves in eight games at Iowa.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Rondon reacts after New York Yankees' Brett Gardner hit a three-run home run during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXC124

“There was a lot of utilization of the bullpen so we had to do something,’’ manager Joe Maddon said of needing a fresh arm. “Grimm be back relatively soon, but in the meantime we had to do something.’’

Grimm had a 7.30 ERA in 12 appearances.

ANOTHER EX-CUB

Yankees manager Joe Girardi has had a longer history with the Cubs than Starlin Castro or Aroldis Chapman, who were the centers of attention Friday.

For Peoria native Girardi, who was drafted by the Cubs in 1986 and played seven of his 15 seasons with them, the World Series was as special as for any fan.

“You realize how special it was for so many people,’’ he said. “My father was a huge Cubs fan, my grandfather. Just the excitement it caused, it was really kind of neat to see.’’

As for the new looks around the ballpark, “obviously it’s changed since the last time we were here [2014] but it looks good and it’s good to be back.’’

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who had the same job with the Cubs, is another former North Sider.

BULLPEN CEREMONY

Team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer walked to the visitor’s bullpen before Friday’s game to give former Cub pitcher Adam Warren his World Series ring.

Warren’s brief time with the team last year had an impact—he was among those traded to the Yankees for closer Chapman.

“You work so hard for a championship, and to be honored to be part of this team is special,’’ he said. “We did it in the bullpen, and it seemed appropriate.

“I wasn’t here to see it [the Series], but it’s a family and I’ll be proud to be part of it.’’