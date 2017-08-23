It’s early but … Alshon Jeffery absence looming large for Bears

Thursday night’s showdown between the Jay Cutler’s Dolphins and Alshon Jeffery’s Eagles is a reminder that the Bears not only cut their franchise quarterback in the offseason, but let go their only established receiver.

At this early juncture of the season, the Bears miss Jeffery much more than they miss Cutler. Cameron Meredith was their leading returning receiver last season (66 receptions, 888 yards, 13.5 avg., four touchdowns). And he’s been the most dependable receiver for Mike Glennon in training camp. But he’s not Alshon Jeffery. Even with good numbers, he’s not Jeffery, who — when healthy and eligible — gave the Bears a big-play threat from any point of the field at any time of the game.

The Bears intriguing quarterback scenario — Glennon struggling with the first-team defense vs. first-team defenses while rookie Mitchell Trubisky excels with the third-team offense vs. second- and third-team defenses — has overshadowed the quandary the Bears face at receiver. Can anybody make a quarterback out of Glennon?

Jeffery was the one player who could. But he’s gone — leaving the Bears not for a long-term mega-deal, but to sign a one-year deal with Carson Wentz and the Eagles. And Markus Wheaton, probably the next-best big-play threat — the main deep threat who could stretch the field — has missed all but three practices because of an appendectomy and a broken pinkie.

Former Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (making a catch against the Eagles last season) signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in the offseason. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The wide receiver situation is just as much a work in progress as the Glennon situation. Bears wide receivers have combined for 23 receptions for 215 yards (9.3 avg.) and two touchdowns in the first two preseason games. Only Kendall Wright and Tanner Gentry have caught passes in both games.

Deonte Thompson has the only reception longer than 18 yards — a 24-yard catch from Trubisky. Thompson, expected to be a fringe receiver if he makes the team, is the leading wide receiver with five receptions for 64 yards — all from Trubisky against the Broncos. Nobody else has more than three receptions as the Bears crawl before they walk in developing a wide receiver corps virtually from scratch.

Glennon listed Meredith and Kevin White as the two main guys he’s developed a connection with. But White has been targeted by Glennon twice in two games, with unimpressive results — one catch for a three-year loss and a five-yard gain on first down against the Cardinals.

Coach John Fox acknowledged, “We’ve got room for improvement,” when asked specifically about the wide receiver group on Monday, but didn’t want to go any deeper than that — lapsing into an overview of the offense as a whole.

“The passing game, a lot gets looked at the quarterback, just like the whole offense,” Fox added. “I think some of the positives — our offensive line, especially the first group, was a lot more efficient. I think our run game showed that. But all in all, we made a step forward, everywhere with the first offense.”

Victor Cruz, the most accomplished NFL receiver on the roster coming into camp, has been playing mostly with Trubisky and the third-team offense. He has three receptions for 11 yards, including a two-yard touchdown against the Broncos that helped ignite Mitch Mania. But if he’s still go it, maybe Glennon could use him more than Trubisky at this point.

“He’s primarily a slot. He’s got a lot of experience,” Fox said when asked about Cruz’s role. “ I think he understands the game. He hasn’t had a whole lot of opportunity yet. We’ll kind of keep rolling those guys through here. I felt our first group of receivers improved from Week 1. I expect the same thing from Week. 2.”

We’ll see about that. Until then, the loss of Alshon Jeffery — a move that was acknowledged as significant but did not elicit a lot of tears — looms large as one the Bears might regret.

