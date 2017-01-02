It’s good to be a former Bear — is Jay Cutler next?

Brandon Marshall was making the rounds Wednesday morning, telling ESPN hosts and viewers how the Falcons and the Patriots each can win Sunday’s Super Bowl. The only thing the former Bears wide receiver has won in his career is the Player Most Likely to Sabotage a Locker Room Award (multiple times), so this was like a llama teaching driver’s ed.

But it did get me thinking about former Bears, which led me to Martellus Bennett and Shea McClellin, who both play for the Pats, and Jay Cutler, who likely will play for someone else next season, possibly the 49ers.

When the Bears traded Bennett to New England in March, the not-so-quiet whispers were that the tight end had been a divisive force in their locker room, and as everybody knows, character is so very important to this franchise. That’s why Bears general manager Ryan Pace went to chairman George McCaskey in 2015 to make the case for adding troubled defensive end Ray McDonald to the roster. McCaskey gave his blessing to sign the former 49er, and two months later, McDonald was arrested on domestic violence and child endangerment charges. The Bears released him six hours after the news broke.

Bennett lives in his own universe, filled with cartoon characters, perceived slights and imaginative thoughts soon to be utterances, but he’s also a very good, very tough tight end. He wasn’t what the Bears had in mind when they were trying to establish a winning culture in the organization. He sulked about his contract, and he was prone to general goofiness. OK, fine. But there’s a huge difference between a true locker room distraction, which is what Marshall was, and a player who will make you roll your eyes at times, which is what Bennett does. Are his abilities worth more than his pain-in-the-butt tendencies? They are.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett celebrates with cheerleaders after New England's AFC Championship Game victory over the Steelers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Why do the Patriots seem to be able to salvage players whom other teams don’t want? Bennett has filled in well for the injured Rob Gronkowski, and McClellin has been decent for New England after a bust of a career in Chicago. The Patriots have turned Chris Hogan, a former college lacrosse player and a serviceable pro receiver, into a player who led the NFL in yards per catch in 2016. How is that possible?

The answer is that the Patriots have two people, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, nobody else does. Brady’s talent and enthusiasm let players know that if they want to win, they’d be advised to follow him. Most do. Bennett certainly has.

Belichick revels in creating household names out of obscure players. He takes disparate parts and makes a whole lot of trouble for opposing teams. McClellin was a running joke in Chicago, a Phil Emery first-rounder who couldn’t play, and made Belichick him serviceable. Perhaps McClellin would have been a better player in Chicago if he had had better players around him. Perhaps Bennett would still be here if he had had a quarterback whom he respected – see his various quotes about Cutler’s lack of leadership skills. The Bears lead the league in wistfulness.

The Cutler-to-the-49ers discussion is more of a connect-the-dots exercise than it is a breaking news story. But for those of us who want to see Cutler gone, we’ll take it. ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio says that the ties between the quarterback and new 49ers general manager John Lynch, a former teammate of Cutler’s in Denver, mean San Francisco could be interested in the Bears’ erratic player.

Florio found a 2009 Lynch radio interview in which the subject of Cutler came up.

“I like Jay, he’s a friend of mine,’’ Lynch said. “He had some growing up to do, probably still has some growing up to do. But in saying that, I think the Broncos erred in letting him go.

“This is a guy, in my mind, that’s a once-in-every-15-year-type talent. He’s got that kind of skill. I think he’ll grow into the other things. I sometimes think during this whole ordeal, they tried to paint him as a bad guy, but he’s not a bad guy at all. He’s got some growing up to do, but hopefully he learned something from this whole ordeal and offseason.”

Cutler possibly is a one-great-season-out-of-15-type quarterback, but the way things generally go for the Bears, that one great season would probably end up getting the 49ers to the Super Bowl. And all those people who have gnashed their teeth and rent their garments will say that Jay was misunderstood and that the coaches and general managers he went through like firewood in winter didn’t know what they were doing.

It would be so Bears. Which means it’ll probably happen.