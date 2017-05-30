‘It’s gotta happen now’: Bears Kevin White eager to prove he’s no bust

Answering questions about his latest comeback can’t be easy for Bears wide receiver Kevin White. But the former first-round draft pick was succinct when he had to be Tuesday.

“It’s gotta happen now. I’ve got to turn it up,” White said after the Bears’ OTA practice at Halas Hall. “Even in Year 1, Year 2 I always want to turn it up and show what I can do. So to me, Year 3 — it’s time.”

Indeed it is — now more than ever for both White and the Bears. The 6-3, 216-pound White was the seventh overall pick of the 2015 draft, but has played in just four games in two seasons because of disastrous injuries — a stress fracture in his left shin that wiped out his entire rookie season; and a fractured left fibula and severe ankle sprain in Week 4 vs. the Lions last season.

The first step for White is getting healthy and the former West Virginia star was on the field and participating in workouts Tuesday after not participating during last week’s OTA practice open to the media. It’s still a long way from training camp in Boubonnais on July 26.

Bears wide receiver Kevin White is back on the field after missing the final 12 games of last season with a broken leg. "Everything takes time, but I feel good,"

he said Tuesday at Bears offseason practice at Halas Hall. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“Felt good. No complaints,” White said. “I feel like I’m doing pretty good throughout — running my routes. Still working on a couple of things but it’s getting better.”

But it still does not appear that the Bears are ready to turn him loose — a cautious approach that makes sense considering White’s injury history. But White said he is healthy.

“I’m comfortable with everything, so whatever I have to do, that’s what I’ll do he said. “Other than that, it’s their call upstairs.”

With just 19 receptions for 187 yards (9.8 average) and no touchdowns in two NFL seasons, White knows he has a lot to prove. His work ethic and his attitude have not suffered through the two season-ending injuries. It does not appear he has any mental hurdles to clear.

“He’s going to be the first guy in the building, last guy to leave,” Bears wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said at rookie mini-camp. “He doesn’t like things written about him, ‘Is he a bust?’ or all that. He puts all that away — ‘I’m going to work really hard and prove everyone wrong and how I can do that is by being here every day and being a really hard worker.’”

But White insisted his motivation comes from within. “You guys [reporters] can write it up; fans, everybody [has] their own opinion. So I’ll just leave it at that,” he said.

“If you say I won’t be able to score a touchdown or get 100 yards in a game, that’s not going to affect how I play. I just know I’ve got to turn it up and do what I’ve got to do.”

The urgency of White’s development can’t be understated. With Alshon Jeffery bolting via free agency, the Bears have a patchwork group of wide receivers whose best years are either behind them or ahead of them.

Former Giants receiver Victor Cruz is five years removed from his Pro Bowl season (2012). Former Steeler Markus Wheaton played in just three games last season because of a shoulder injury. Former Titan Kendall Wright is four years removed from his 1,000-yard season. Rueben Randle, who had eight touchdown catches with the Giants in 2015, did not play in the NFL last season.

So of the 12 wide receivers on the Bears’ roster, Cam Meredith, a former undrafted free agent, is coming off the best season in 2016 — 66 receptions for 888 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.

The Bears are hoping Meredith can take the next step. They know what they’ve got in Josh Bellamy. Daniel Braverman hasn’t gotten a chance yet. Cruz, Wheaton, Wright and Randle are reasonable rolls-of-the-dice.

But White still is the one with the most potential to become a difference-maker. All we know about him right now is that he can’t stay healthy. If he ever can stay on the field, he could make this group a lot better than people think.

“We’ve got a lot to prove, but who [doesn’t]?” White said. “So we just take it like that, and whoever wants to say things about us — we’re unproductive or inconsistent or whatever you want to say — you guys write it up and we’ll try and do our best.”

