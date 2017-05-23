It’s homecoming for White Sox’ Matt Davidson

PHOENIX – So far, so good for Matt Davidson.

So far, as in one quarter of the way into his first full major league season.

So good, as in Davidson entered the White Sox game Tuesday against the team that drafted him, the Arizona Diamondbacks, with eight homers and 23 RBI over 102 at-bats in 31 of the Sox’ 43 games, an early pace that puts him on track for 28 homers and 91 RBI. He is tied for the team lead in homers with Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu despite having considerably fewer plate appearances.

So far, as in Davidson has launched five homers 401 or more feet, including a 442-footer against Anibal Sanchez and 435 feet on a pitch from Ian Kennedy.

Matt Davidson, left, is greeted by Yolmer Sanchez after Davidson hit a two-run home run May 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP)

So good, as in opposing pitchers know that Davidson can be struck out but they need to tread carefully with him.

“I feel like I’ve stayed pretty consistent, and no matter how the at-bat ends I feel like I’m a threat in the lineup,’’ Davidson said. “They might make some good pitches, but if they make a mistake I’m going to try to do some damage. I feel like they’re being careful with me and as a hitter. You want that presence about you.’’

Davidson saw his first game as a kid Chase Field, grew up rooting for the D-backs, was drafted and developed by them and was a minor league roommate of the D-backs’ Chris Owings, so the whole experience this week “is really cool,’’ he said.

Most of Davidson’s at-bats have come as a designated hitter, though, so he was out of the starting lineup in the first two interleague games here, but he took that in stride.

“He doesn’t look overwhelmed,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “He looks very calm and understands his situation. He’s just taking it with a grain of salt.’’

Davidson has been through massive ups and downs, though. A supplemental first-round draft choice of the D-backs in 2009, Davidson was acquired by the Sox for closer Addison Reed in the winter of 2013.

He had played in 31 games with the D-backs in 2013, hitting three homers and driving in 12 runs while batting .237. Then he struggled mightily at AAA Charlotte, batting .199 and .203 with high strikeout rates but managing to poke 20 and 23 homers in 2014 and 2015.

Last season was better — .268 with 10 homers and 46 RBI in 75 games. Then he broke a bone in his foot in his first game after getting rewarded with a Sox call-up.

As the Sox rebuild in 2017, Davidson is finding his way as a major league regular, and he could be in for more time at third base should Todd Frazier be traded.

“I didn’t kind of know what the role was going to be as far as the amount of playing time but I’m starting to get into a rhythm playing more,’’ said Davidson, who has started 13 games at DH, 10 at third base and three at first base. “Learning a lot how they’re pitching me but also learning that the key to your success is staying locked into your approach and not giving up pitches by swinging out the of the zone.’’

Davidson owned a .243/.295/.515 hitting line with an OPS of .809 that ranks fourth on the team behind Avisail Garcia (.968), and Jose Abreu (.818) and Leury Garcia (.812).

“He has good at-bats, he’s got some pop in his bat and he can run into one,’’ Renteria said. “He’s a very good defender, capable of playing a very good third base very good first base. He’s got a couple of guys in front of him that have been around a while that have been doing it well.’’

The at-bats he’s getting are enough. And Davidson is making pretty good use of them.

“About 100 at-bats in, I feel pretty good about how things have gone,’’ he said.