It’s on: Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight set for Aug. 26

A fight between two of the most dominant fighters in their respective styles is finally happening after two years of waiting.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 40, will exit his 23-month retirement to take on UFC superstar Connor McGregor, 28, in a long-awaited boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

It’s not clear what weight the two will need to check-in at for the fight and how many rounds it will be. The location is also up in the air, but will either take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena or T-Mobile Arena, according to ESPN.

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV.

Fans have been waiting for this fight to happen since McGregor told Conan O’Brien on his talk show in July 2015 that he “would box him if the opportunity arose.”

Two years later, the opportunity has arisen and both Mayweather and McGregor took to social media Wednesday to announce the news.

