It’s time for Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg to stand up to Gar/Pax

There’s nothing wrong with being “The Mayor.’’

Fred Hoiberg has worn that nickname well for years.

But now it’s time for the second-year Bulls coach to appoint himself the speaker of the house, because with just 17 regular-season games left and an Eastern Conference playoff spot twisting in the wind, that house he’s currently occupying is a complete mess.

What the front office is trying to attempt is finally well-documented. That was laid out at last month’s trade deadline when general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson sent out Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott for Anthony Morrow, Joffrey Lauvergne and Cameron Payne.

Make the playoffs, but develop the young roster along the way in order for Gar/Pax to evaluate what they have in building a new core.

Not an easy task.

More importantly, not a fair task.

Not fair for the veteran players that want to play games that matter in April. Not fair for a fan base that has watched this front office try and cover up their own missteps the last three years with talk of “rebuilds’’ and “retooling.’’

And mostly not fair for Hoiberg, who is weakening his own standing with his players, coaching staff and fan base by trying to appease his bosses.

Bosses, by the way, who have a history of having no loyalty to previous coaches, displaying little regard in not only firing them, but also having a habit of throwing dirt on the casket with back-handed comments in describing their tenure.

“We revisit it every morning as a staff,’’ Hoiberg said Saturday when discussing the idea of again playing a 12-man rotation in Boston. “Again, you’re always looking at how can you put your team in the best position to win, while at the same time getting these guys valuable minutes. We have talked about it a lot, we go into every game with a plan.’’

How’s this for a plan?

Stop it.

Going 12-deep in the blow-out loss to Houston on Friday was a complete mess. And for what? So Forman can somehow see 12 minutes of Jerian Grant, 16 minutes of Lauvergne and 16 minutes of Payne? Go watch them in practice.

Or is Forman somehow trying to win the trade with Oklahoma City? He can forget that. It was lost upon consummation.

The switching in and out of different players so frequently against the Rockets seemed to kill the rhythm and flow after the Bulls built a 10-point first quarter lead, and the veteran players felt it.

“Night in and night out you don’t know what it’s going to come down to,’’ Butler said after the loss. “Who is going to play what minutes with what lineup. I think that’s hard.’’

The one person who can put his foot down? That’s where Hoiberg comes in.

Obviously Hoiberg is not one to rock the boat, but no one is asking for another cold war between coach and front office like it was with Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau, however, stood up to the wrongs, and his players loved him for it until the water was beyond poisoned by Gar/Pax.

Hoiberg needs to simply tighten the rotation to his nine best players – development be damned – and show the locker room that this is a pass/fail business where wins and losses are the barometer. More importantly, show them he will do right by them.

What is the front office going to do? Fire Hoiberg with three more years and $15 million on his contract?

Bulls coaches only have a certain shelf life anyway.

Sometimes “Mayors’’ have even less.