White Sox host Cubs; Rodon to start Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left-hander Derek Holland will make his third start of the spring Friday when the Cubs visit the White Sox Friday at Camelback Ranch (2:05 p.m.).

Prospects Michael Kopech and Zack Burdi are also slated to pitch.

Holland, signed during the offseason to a one-year, $6 million deal, will face the Cubs top lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, RF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Ben Zobrist 2B, Anthony Russell SS, Jason Heyward CF, Willson Contreras C, Tommy LaStella DH, John Jay CF.

Right-hander Duane Underwood starts for the Cubs against this Sox lineup:

Peter Bourjos CF, Melky Cabrera LF, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Avisail Garcia RF, Tim Anderson SS, Tyler Saladino 2B, Geovany Soto C, Danny Hayes DH.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon has been penciled in for his first Cactus League start, against the Angels Sunday in Tempe. Rodon has taken a slower approach to the season this spring but is expected to start the Sox’ fifth or sixth game.