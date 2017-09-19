Jake and bake: Cubs’ Arrieta poised for return Thursday from injury

ST. PETERSBURG – After a few pitches in the bullpen on Tuesday it was Miller time for Jake Arrieta.

Arrieta, who hasn’t pitched for the Cubs since straining his right hamstring Sept. 4, took his final 25-pitch rehab tuneup in the Tropicana Dome before the Cubs’ played the Rays and, assuming no issues Wednesday morning, is expected to return to the rotation Thursday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

“The good thing is the arm strength has remained there,” said Arrieta, who was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball when he got hurt. “And I actually feel better for having a little time off, arm-strength wise. We’ll see how I feel in the morning, but I anticipate feeling just fine and being ready to go Thursday.”

The return date lines Arrieta up for a Sept. 26 start in St. Louis and a third start on the final day of the season, Oct. 1, against the Reds at home.

Jake Arrieta

That schedule sets the stage for potential playoff-rotation intrigue, with Game 1 of the National League Division Series scheduled five days after Arrieta’s final start. The Cubs’ other Game 1 candidate, Jon Lester, starts Sept. 30, which puts the left-hander in line for Game 1 with an extra day of rest.

“I’m not anywhere near that [decision-making process],” manager Joe Maddon said. “First of all, he’s got to be well when he pitches.”

Arrieta, who expects to be on a limit of 75 to 80 pitches Thursday, was 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in July and August, earning National League Pitcher of the Month honors.

Lester has struggled early in all three starts he has made since a two-week stretch on the disabled list for a lat injury but finished strong in each of the three.

Team president Theo Epstein, who watched Arrieta’s bullpen session Tuesday and met on the field with him afterward, called it “inappropriate” to talk about the potential playoff rotation order.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get there,” said Epstein, whose team held a 3½-game lead over the second-place Brewers with 13 to play, heading into Tuesday’s game against the Rays.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com