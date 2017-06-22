Jake Arrieta after 7 strong innings to beat Miami: ‘I’m really close’

MIAMI – Their World Series MVP is on the disabled list. Their $184-million, Gold Glove right fielder joined him Thursday. Their two-time postseason hitting hero was sent to the minors.

“You can’t anticipate scoring a ton of runs without this group involved,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

And then, naturally, the Cubs opened a four-game series in Miami with an 11-1 victory over the Marlins for their fourth victory in five games.

The lineup included four players who weren’t in the big leagues when last season opened – two who made their debuts this year. And only leadoff man Anthony Rizzo and Jake Arrieta were in the big leagues when 2015 opened.

Jake Arrieta after one of his two hits against the Marlins Thursday night. He also pitched seven strong innings for the victory.

For all the hitting by the recently struggling Addison Russell (4-for-5 with a homer and two doubles) and Ian Happ (4-for-5 with two RBIs), the seven efficient innings by Jake Arrieta carried the most significance.

“To get Jake pitching that kind of quality game again is going to be a big boon to us,” said Maddon, whose starting pitching has been up and down all season – none more than Arrieta (7-5).

Arrieta, who has dealt a broken blister on his thumb in recent starts, turned spokesman for the protective adhesive he used to keep the issue at bay, needing just 82 pitches to produce his second seven-inning start of the season (first since April 9).

He said it was a low-energy day, and his velocity was down early in the game. But a lot of changeups and good location had him confident he’s turning a corner on his 4.36-ERA season.

“I’m close. I’m really close,” said the 2015 Cy Young Award winner.

The moves

Kyle Schwarber’s minor-league demotion after weeks of internal discussion and denial overshadowed other moves the club made Thursday, including putting Jason Heyward on the disabled list with a cut on his left hand that makes it painful to swing the bat.

Right-hander Dylan Floro returned from Class AAA Iowa for his fourth stint with the big-league club this year to bolster the bullpen the day after the relievers were needed to cover five innings.

And outfielder Mark Zagunis (.399 on-base percentage, .873 OPS at Iowa) was called up and made his big-league debut starting in right field. He went 0-for-5 but got his first big-league RBI and stolen base.

To make room for Zagunis on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-hander Zac Rosscup for assignment.

Was leading off to blame?

As mentally tough as Schwarber is, did pushing the leadoff spot on a kid with only 71 regular-season games in his big-league career contribute to his season-long slump?

“It’s an impossible question to answer,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We put him in the leadoff position and he struggled. We obviously moved him out of that position to try to have him get into a different place from a performance standpoint, and that didn’t work, either.”

Despite struggles from the outset, Schwarber remained the Cubs leadoff hitter the first six weeks of the season, finally moved out of that spot with a .182 average about a month ago.

“I know that’s what people are going to point to because that’s a variable in his career,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, hitting him leadoff in 2017, it didn’t work. Whether or not it caused him to have a tailspin or not, I have no way to answer that question.”

The reaction

Teammates said it was tough to see Schwarber demoted but expect him back soon.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Kris Bryant said. “These types of things have definitely made me stronger in my short career.

“The biggest thing is just to realize where you’re at in life,” he added. “There’s a lot more problems out there you could be dealing with. If I go 0-for-4, if that’s my biggest problem of the day, I’m just fine. I think he has that great attitude about himself, and that’s going to carry him a long way.”

Said Anthony Rizzo: “He’s going to go down and be able to exhale a little bit as far as being in the limelight all of the time, and hopefully he can smooth things out. … He’s going to get a lot of at-bats, and he’s going to hopefully go on a tear. And when he goes on a tear everyone’s going to clamor for him to come back.”

