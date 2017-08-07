Jake Arrieta falters, unable to build off previous strong start

After his performance last Sunday when he allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings in a win over the Reds, Jake Arrieta was looking to string together consecutive solid outings and establish some kind of momentum and consistency before the all-star break.

Before the game, manager Joe Maddon was asked what it would mean for Arrieta to follow his best start of the season with another good one. Maddon said it would be very positive for Arrieta and “only help” leading into the second half.

But to Maddon, it wasn’t only about the result. Instead, it was about command.

“The guy works so hard. He’s a physical specimen. He cares. I really believe in him,” Maddon said. “Moving it forward, you’re going to see as he starts, like I’ve talked about in the past, when you see the hitter take a pitch and they like blanch but they can’t react to it and it’s a called strike and they don’t even argue about it, that’s when he’s right.”

Jake Arrieta throws during Saturday's game. | Getty Images

Arrieta didn’t quite get it done, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs and six hits while striking out three, walking two and hitting two. He allowed a two-run homer to Gregory Polanco in the sixth inning.

Positive Happ-enings

Ian Happ hit in the fourth spot of the Cubs’ lineup for the 11th time and notched his 13th homer in the fourth inning, and Maddon once again effusively praised the 22-year-old rookie. Maddon has been impressed with Happ’s athleticism, his versatility, his fielding, and his ability to recover from slumps and slow stretches.

“He’s a better baseball player than I had envisioned coming into this thing,” Maddon said. “I thought he was more of a bat. I think that’s how he was advertised coming up, but he’s a really skillful player and he does a lot of things well.”

Happ seems to be taking everything in stride, including his spot in the order.

“I’m doing anything I can to help the team,” Happ said, “and if that’s hitting in the middle of the lineup, fantastic.”

The other Kyle

Starter Kyle Hendricks will make a rehab appearance Monday at Class AA Tennessee. Hendricks has been out since June 5 with right hand tendinitis, but could return to the rotation soon.

“Once we get that done and accomplished and he’s well we’ll be able then to try to figure out the post all-star break rotation stuff,” Maddon said.

Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA.

All-Star strategy

On Tuesday, Maddon will manage the NL All-Star team but hasn’t yet figured out a lineup. He said he’s thinking about having a reliever pitch an inning between starters, to allow starters more time to warm up. And though the game doesn’t determine home-field advantage in the World Series anymore, Maddon said it’s still important to get a result, so if the game is close he’ll hold a pitcher back for extra innings.

This and that

Maddon said Mike Montgomery, who lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his start Thursday, will be available out of the bullpen Sunday.

Catcher Victor Caratini, who was called up to the Cubs on June 28, was named their minor league player of the month after hitting .345 in June at Iowa. Class A pitcher Thomas Hatch was named minor league pitcher of the month and went 3-2 with a 0.98 ERA at Myrtle Beach.

