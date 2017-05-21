Jake Arrieta finds his groove in Cubs’ 13-6 win over Brewers

Any team will take a 13-6 victory like the Cubs got Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

But as much as manager Joe Maddon and his players liked what they got from their offense, the view from the mound was even more to Maddon’s liking.

That was all about Jake Arrieta, whose early season struggles seem to be fading.

“Getting out of those tough moments was large,’’ he said of the three innings when the Brewers threatened most. “He had really good stuff.’’

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 21: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs looks back at a replay after striking out Keon Broxton #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers (not pictured) to end the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on May 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010896

Arrieta needed it immediately when Brewers leadoff man Jonathan Villar started with a double, the kind of first inning woes that have beset Arrieta (5-3) and the Cubs too often this season.

Villar never advanced, and that seemed to put Arrieta and his teammates on the right course.

“Psychologically, it makes a difference for a guy if you’ve had that problem,’’ Maddon said of the first inning.

The Brewers had men in scoring position again in four more innings, but the only run that tallied was unearned in the fifth –the result of an Arrieta error handling a comebacker to the mound by opposing starter Chase Anderson (2-1).

“Minimizing the damage in the fifth was huge, and just making pitches when I needed to was the key to the outing today,’’ Arrieta said. “I felt good.

“It was a grind for a while in a couple innings, but I was able to bear down.’’

It helped that the Cubs’ new lineup debuted with a bang, starting with leadoff man Ben Zobrist homering to start a three-run first.

The lead grew on the strength of two Kris Bryant homers (9th and 10th) and another from Anthony Rizzo (8th), two sacrifice flies from Willson Contreras (3-for-3) and an RBI single from Kyle Schwarber—who beat the throw to first after grounding to the right field grass where Villar was playing in a defensive shift.

“Pitching with a lead is the ideal,’’ Arrieta said. “It alleviates pressure in the other parts of the game when we’re swinging the bats the way we were.’’

Maddon and the players have been saying the hitting would come around, Bryant calling the 15-hit game “due.’’

“It was just a matter of time before we’d click,’’ he said, adding his delight in hitting in the three-spot.

“I’m on board,’’ he said. “I like it. I’ve been used to batting second, but I guess my favorite spot would be today.’’

Newcomer Ian Happ (.346 in seven games) continued hitting, with a pair of doubles and RBI.

“He doesn’t surprise me,’’ Bryant said. “We saw what he could do in spring.’’

The Brewers, one of the season’s surprise teams so far with a potent offense, didn’t score an earned run until the ninth when just-recalled rookie Dylan Floro gave up five runs.

But the pitcher Maddon focused on most was his former Cy Young Award winner.

“His last three starts he threw only 85 pitches and I was concerned about getting him stretched out,’’ Maddon said of Arrieta, who got to a season-high 111 pitches in six innings. “In Saint Louis [Arrieta’s last start] he gave up only two two-run home runs [a 5-0 loss] and everyone was saying `what’s wrong with Arrieta?’ ‘’

Arrieta had gone 2-3 with a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts before Sunday, but this was “a step in the right direction,’’ he said.

“I would have liked to be more crisp with my off speed stuff, but I was able to bear down when I needed to,’’ he said. “My timing was pretty good today. It’s something I look to build on.’’

