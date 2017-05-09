Jake Arrieta has MRI on hamstring, expected to miss at least one start

PITTSBURGH – Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, who left Monday’s start because of a right hamstring injury, had an MRI Tuesday afternoon and is expected to miss at least his next scheduled turn in the rotation.

Results of the MRI were not immediately available.

Arrieta predicted Monday night that he would make his next start and reported feeling better Tuesday morning.

But with a scheduled off day Monday and with sixth starter Mike Montgomery already stretched out and ready, manager Joe Maddon said he doesn’t expect to start Arrieta on his scheduled day Saturday.

Arrieta with catcher Alex Avila in the third inning Monday.

“We’re probably going to push him back, regardless of what the news is,” Maddon said. “But we’ll see. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be ready to start next time out.”

The Cubs have set their rotation only through Friday.

“Having Mikey in tow makes it a lot easier to go through a moment like this,” Maddon said of Montgomery.

Arrieta felt the hamstring “grab” while pitching to the third batter of the third inning Monday and summoned the trainer to the mound. After stretching, he tried to throw a practice pitch but immediately stopped his delivery in pain.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com