Jake Arrieta hits long home run, Cubs settle for tie vs. DBacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ two-out, infield single in the top of the ninth drove home the go-ahead run from third. But a walk, single and sacrifice fly to open the bottom half against prospect James Pugliese left the Cubs with a 5-5 tie against the Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields.

It was the Cubs’ fifth tie of the spring.

Monster Mash

On his first swing of the year, Cubs starter Jake Arrieta belted what MLB estimated to be a 460-plus-foot home run to left-center field in the third inning of Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. He also drove in a go-ahead run in the sixth on a bases-loaded, infield chopper.

Jake Arrieta homers in the third inning of Thursday's game.

“Decent first day at the plate,” said Arrieta, who departed at 77 pitches with a 3-2 lead after allowing a leadoff single in the sixth. “On the mound it was pretty good, too. Time was really good; effort was really low. I threw some good changeups, and the curve ball’s spin is back to where it was last year. That’s a good sign.”

Duensing back

Veteran left-hand Brian Duensing, who had been sidelined two weeks since leaving a game with back stiffness, returned to pitch an inning in relief of Arrieta, looking healthy.

He gave up a single and a sacrifice fly, then got a weak-hit ball to the mount and foul pop. If he stays healthy, that’s likely the key to the Cubs keeping a 13-man pitching staff.

Spring cleaning

The Cubs sent seven more players out of camp Thursday, trimming the spring roster to 36. That included third baseman Jeimer Candelario, ranked seventh among Cubs prospects by Baseball America.

Candelario and right-handers Alec Mills and Jake Buchanan were optioned to Class AAA Iowa. Non-roster pitchers Dylan Floro, Williams Perez and David Rollins were reassigned to minor-league camp. And right-hander Jim Henderson was released.

On deck: Indians at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Carlos Carrasco vs. John Lackey.