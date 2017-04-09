Cubs’ Jake Arrieta leaves start in 3rd inning with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH — Jake Arrieta, the Cubs’ hottest pitcher for the last two months, could miss time during the critical September stretch drive after leaving his start Monday against the Pirates in the third inning because of a hamstring injury.

The severity was not immediately known.

One inning after Arrieta left the game, the team reported that the training staff was treating the hamstring area but had not yet determined whether it was a cramp-like injury or worse.

The National League’s pitcher of the month for August labored during a two-run first, then in the third gave up a leadoff homer, struck out the next batter and threw one pitch to the third batter before backing off the mound and summoning the trainer.

Arrieta in the first inning Monday.

He stretched his legs, holding his right hamstring, then tried to throw a practice pitch but stopped abruptly as he started to push off, clearly in pain.

He immediately left the game.

Entering Monday’s start, Arrieta was 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts since the end of June.

His 1.21 ERA in August led the majors.

The 2015 Cy Young Award winner was 14-8 with a 3.36 ERA overall this season.