Jake Arrieta tunes up for season debut; Cubs lose 10-7 to Giants

MESA, Ariz. — Chris Marrero and former Cub Justin Ruggiano hit ninth-inning home runs on consecutive pitches from minor-leaguer Pierce Johnson – Marrero’s a three-run shot – as the Giants came from behind for a 10-7 victory Tuesday over the Cubs at Sloan Park.

Another ex-Cub, Tim Federowicz, added another homer off Daury Torrez in the Giants’ five-run ninth.

Arrieta ready

Jake Arrieta pitches against the Giants Tuesday.

Jake Arrieta pitched four innings in his final start of the spring, giving up a leadoff homer to Denard Span during a two-run, four-hit, three-strikeout, 36-pitch first. But he retired 10 of his final 11 faced, needing just 36 pitches total for the final three innings.

“I’m getting close,” said Arrieta, who struck out seven and walked none. “There’s still some things that we’ll continue to work on, but that’s kind of the story of the season. … It was good. No walks. I hit [Nick] Hundley. There’s a couple pitches that are getting away. … But it’s getting better.”

Arrieta plans to throw on the side Thursday and Saturday in preparation for his season debut Tuesday in St. Louis.

Happ rap

The day after getting sent to minor-league camp after a torrid big-league spring, infield prospect Ian Happ came off the bench as an invited bench player and doubled twice, including a two-run hit during the Cubs’ four-run sixth inning.

He’s 22-for-53 (.415) this spring with 11 extra-base hits and a Cactus League-high 19 RBIs.

October redux

The Cubs went 2-4-1 this spring against their three playoff opponents from last fall: the Giants (0-2), Dodgers (2-0) and Indians (0-2-1).

Crowd sourcing

The Cubs on Tuesday drew a spring-season-high 15,513 – exactly 10 short of last year’s Cactus League record (March 20 vs. Royals).

Zobrist returns

Second baseman Ben Zobrist, who had been sidelined with neck stiffness since early last week, returned to the lineup and expected to be ready for Sunday’s opener.

He flied to right twice and walked in three trips to the plate.

It was Zobrist’s first game since the neck tightened up near the end of that last game he played, March 19.

On deck

Athletics at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, John Lackey vs. Kendall Graveman.