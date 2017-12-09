Jake Arrieta’s injury timeline could make or break Cubs’ playoff shot

Forget the Cubs’ 8-3 victory over the Mets that kept the Cardinals and Brewers at bay for another Tuesday night in September.

The most important event for the Cubs on this night happened hours earlier, before the ballpark opened to fans, when Jake Arrieta played catch for the second time since suffering a right hamstring injury.

He reported feeling good despite lingering tightness in the push-off leg, team officials say.

With 18 games left in a tightening division race, nobody has any idea when the National League’s pitcher of the month for August will return to the rotation.

Jake Arrieta grabs his leg after suffering an injury in the third inning Sept. 4 against the Pirates. | Justin Berl/Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine any other factor having a bigger impact on whether the Cubs hold off the charging Cards and the third-place Brewers or whether they slide out of playoff position.

“I still don’t know when he’s going to be ready; I really don’t,” manager Joe Maddon said.

The closest thing to certainty is that Arrieta has been ruled out of this weekend’s showdown series against the second-place Cardinals – which would seem to make a best-case return sometime during the Brewers series Sept. 21-24.

That’s a far cry from when Arrieta said the day after leaving his Sept. 4 start that he hoped in “five or six days from now [to] get back on the bump and get back to work.”

He already missed a scheduled start against the Brewers and is out for the next one against the Cardinals. Had he remained in rotation, his next two likely would have been against those teams, too.

Talk about value.

The Cubs already lost the one start he missed – 15-2 on Saturday.

Arrieta was 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in July and August before getting hurt in his first start of September

“It’s hard to lose a guy like him anytime,” Maddon said Tuesday. “If he comes back pitching at that level, obviously one or two starts could make all the difference in the world, and then beyond. No doubt.

“And furthermore, he should be rested, which is also an attractive part of that,” Maddon added. “It’s just so hard to tell.”

Arrieta hasn’t reached the point of scheduling a throwing session from a mound yet.

His injury came just a few days after Opening Day starter Jon Lester returned from a lat injury. Lester, who on Wednesday makes his third start since the DL stint, is still working back from “rust” that showed in his first two starts back.

Maybe that underscores the importance of what Arrieta brought to the top of the rotation the last two months.

Certainly this does: Until Tuesday, the Cubs had won just twice in a week since he was hurt. That included getting swept by the Brewers over the weekend.

And this: The Cardinals and Brewers both won again Tuesday night, keeping the pressure on and keeping the three bunched atop the National League Central within 2½ games.

“The positive of everything is we’re coming off a long two years, and we’re in first place,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, looking at the Cubs’ big picture heading into Tuesday’s game.

“Every single person [in the media] standing here right now is overlooking that,” he said. “I think where we’re at right now is in an unbelievable position that we can’t take for granted.”

That’s where Arrieta comes into that big picture in a big way.

That’s exactly why getting him back at full strength for even a start or two down the stretch might make the biggest difference any player on any division contender has the potential to make in the race.

“Really big,” Maddon said. “But I don’t know if it’s going to work yet or not. …

“There’s still some time involved here.”

