Jake Petricka returns to disabled list with right elbow strain

White Sox right-hander Jake Petricka returned to the disabled list Thursday, this time with a right elbow strain. The Sox made the announcement Thursday after Petricka was roughed up for five runs in one inning Wednesday night in the Sox’ 12-3 loss to the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Right-hander Juan Minaya was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte.

Petricka, 29, is on the 10-day DL. He allowed 11 earned runs over 10 2/3 innings over nine appearances after returning from a right lat strain. He was on the disabled list from April 5 to June 8.

Petricka, who led the Sox in appearances in 2014 with 67, has battled an assortment of injuries since then. In 2015, Petricka started the season on the DL with a right forearm strain, then appeared in 63 games in relief and posting a 3.63 ERA. He appeared in only nine games in 2016 before undergoing season ending surgery on his right hip in June.

Jake Petricka throws against the Twins on June 20 in Minneapolis. (AP)

Petricka took a 3.31 career ERA into this season, pitching in 102 games.

Minaya, 26, is 1-0 with a 6.94 ERA and 16 strikeouts in eight relief appearances covering 11 2/3 innings over three stints with the Sox this season. In 13 appearances with Charlotte, he is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 innings.