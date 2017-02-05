James Shields takes step back in recovery from strained lat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Shields is being shut down after a setback in his recovery from a strained lat, manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday. The veteran right-hander went on the 10-day disabled list April 21 (retroactive to April 18) with a strained right lat and, after throwing on flat ground again Tuesday, said “it’s not really responding the way I’d like it to be.’’

“It’s kind of a slower process than I thought right now,” he said.

Shields made three starts, pitching to a 1.62 ERA, before going on the DL for the first time.

“He’s been throwing every other day and we’re going to kind of shut that down a little bit and let that calm down,’’ Renteria said.

James Shields pitches at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 6. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Status quo on Carlos Rodon — as far as we know



The Sox continue to be vague about the progress (or lack of) on left-hander Carlos Rodon, who has been on the disabled list all season with bursitis in his upper bicep.

Here was the question and answers exchange between reporters asking for an update on Rodon from Renteria:

Has Rodon made progress?

“He continues to be on his throwing program and he’s doing well. He’s progressing well.”

Is he on a mound yet?

“He’s doing his throwing program, and he’s progressing well.”

Is that a no, or you can’t say?

“He’s throwing. And he’s progressing well. And we’re very happy with how he’s moving along.”

Rodon declined media interviews while he was in Chicago on the team’s home stand last week and has since returned to Arizona. If he has thrown off a mound since then, the Sox won’t say.

History lessons

Renteria, coaches Daryl Boston and Curt Hasler, Tim Anderson and Todd Frazier toured the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City Tuesday.

Anderson also attended while the Sox were in town last year.

“The things they have in the museum are really amazing,’’ Anderson said.

Many of the players championed at the museum were routinely subjected to what Adam Jones experienced Monday at Fenway Park, where the Orioles center fielder was berated by racist taunts.

“I can’t believe it still goes on today,’’ Frazier said. “It’s sickening people have to go to that extent. I’ve been yelled at before. Stuff like that. But it’s not even close to what happened yesterday

“It’s ugly. It shouldn’t be a part of this world any more.’’

Anderson, the only African-American on the Sox roster, said “things happen and you have to keep a level head and don’t let it get to you. Hopefully those things can be taken care of.

“I see it as, we’re still human. We’re not going to go to their job and say bad things to them. We’re all, I mean, I don’t see color. I feel we all should be treated the same.’’

Breakfast with the Knights

CSN on Wednesday is broadcasting the first of eight AAA Charlotte games in May and June. Game time is 10:05 CST with Lucas Giolito (0-3, 6.63 ERA) pitching against Norfolk. Giolito is the No. 25-rated prospect according to Baseball America.