James Shields takes step back in recovery from strained lat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-hander James Shields is being shut down after a setback in his recovery from a strained lat, manager Rick Renteria said.

Shields went on the 10-day disabled list April 21 (retroactive to April 18). After throwing on flat ground again Tuesday, he said, “It’s not really responding the way I’d like it to be. It’s kind of a slower process than I thought right now.’’

Shields made three starts and had a 1.62 ERA before going on the DL for the first time.

“He’s been throwing every other day, and we’re going to kind of shut that down a little bit and let that calm down,’’ Renteria said.

Status quo on Rodon

The White Sox continue to be vague about left-hander Carlos Rodon’s progress. He has been on the disabled list all season with bursitis in his upper biceps.

Here’s the question-and-answer exchange between reporters asking for an update on Rodon from Renteria:

Has Rodon made progress?

“He continues to be on his throwing program, and he’s doing well. He’s progressing well.”

Is he on a mound yet?

“He’s doing his throwing program, and he’s progressing well.”

Is that a no or you can’t say?

“He’s throwing. And he’s progressing well. And we’re very happy with how he’s moving along.”

Rodon declined media interviews while he was in Chicago on the team’s homestand last week and has since returned to Arizona. If he has thrown off a mound since then, the Sox won’t say.

History lessons

Renteria, coaches Daryl Boston and Curt Hasler and Tim Anderson and Todd Frazier toured the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Anderson also attended while the Sox were in town last year.

“The things they have in the museum are really amazing,’’ Anderson said.

Many of the players championed at the museum were routinely subjected to what Orioles center fielder Adam Jones experienced Monday at Fenway Park, where he was berated with racist taunts.

“I can’t believe it still goes on today,’’ Frazier said. “It’s sickening that people have to go to that extent. I’ve been yelled at before. But it’s not even close to what happened yesterday.

“It’s ugly. It shouldn’t be a part of this world anymore.’’

Anderson, the only African American on the Sox’ roster, said: “Things happen, and you have to keep a level head and don’t let it get to you. Hopefully those things can be taken care of.

“I see it as, we’re still human. We’re not going to go to their job and say bad things to them. We’re all, I mean, I don’t see color. I feel we all should be treated the same.’’

Breakfast with the Knights

On Wednesday, Comcast SportsNet is broadcasting the first of eight Class AAA Charlotte games in May and June. Game time is 10:05 a.m. with Lucas Giolito (0-3, 6.63 ERA) pitching against Norfolk.

