Jamie Horowitz ousted by Fox Sports amid sexual harassment claims

Jamie Horowitz speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Top executive Jamie Horowitz’s time with Fox Sports has come to an end after two year’s with the company.

Fox Sports fired Horowitz Monday, as the company investigates reports of sexual harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Several women, including on-air talent, have been interviewed about their treatment at Fox Sports, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Horowitz, who was in charge of the company’s sports programming, doesn’t have any legal claims or settlements made regarding the sexual harassment allegations, according to the New York Times.

His lawyer, Patricia Glaser, called Fox Sports’ treatment toward Horowitz “appalling,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fox Sports President Eric Shanks emailed employees that everyone at the company “should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable,” according to a memo obtained by Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.

After working at ESPN, Horowitz was hired by Fox Sports in 2015 and put in charge of programming of the FS1 channel. He is responsible for hiring Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock, who also previously were on-air personalities for ESPN. Horowitz recently assumed a new role within the company and became the leader for Fox Sports’ digital operations. Last week, he made a controversial move by laying off about 20 online writers and editors in an attempt to make the website more video oriented.

