Jan Schmidt’s Cubs injury: Can’t stop Beat the Champions showc

Jan Schmidt, standing with her foot elevated, and Diandra Asbaty go over pre-show notes at the targets show for Beat the Champions. Credit: Dale Bowman

Jan Schmidt had a leg up for the target show of the 56th annual Beat the Champions.

“It’s the Cubs fault,’’ she said. “I’m a huge Cubs fan.’’

So huge, she busted her foot while watching the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

“I jumped and felt my foot snap,’’ she said.

She got ice on it, propped herself in a chair and finished watching the game. Going to urgent care later.

No surprise, Schmidt was there for the taping of the target show with Diandra Asbaty. The show, with Liz Johnson and Sean Rash (subbing for a snowed-in Ryan Ciminelli) setting the targets, airs at 7 a.m. Christmas on Comcast SportsNet, then repeats three times on various CSN platforms over the next week.

Of course, Schmidt had a special leg brace to keep weight off her foot during the taping while doctors decide how to treat her foot. Meanwhile, she carries the X-ray of her busted foot as a wonderful conversation piece.

“My mom grew up there and would go to games for 50 cents,’’ said Schmidt, who tried desperately to get World Series tickets for her 88-year-old mother.

This year, the top prize in BTC, tops 50 cents. Both the men’s and women’s champions receive a cash prize of &7,500.

The BTC, for which the Sun-Times is the media sponsor, has raised more than $2.8 million for charity since the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association began running it.

Bowlers advancing to the sectionals will be notified in coming weeks.

The target repeats at 11 a.m. Christmas (CSN PLUS), 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve (CSN)

and 9 a.m. New Year’s Day (CSN).