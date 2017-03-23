Jason Benetti on calling Sox games: ‘I could do this forever’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — All of this is still kind of soaking in for Jason Benetti, who is standing outside the White Sox spring training complex on a sunny, perfect 71-degree Arizona March morning. Birds are chirping with the sound of players by in spikes on concrete, and Benetti is getting ready to call a baseball game for the team he grew up cheering on.

Benetti was the kid who wrote an elementary school paper announcing his desire to be the Sox announcer. His childhood experiences weren’t like most of ours, his confined to a wheel chair for a spell because of his cerebral palsy. As a young Sox fan, maybe like you, he cheered on Frank Thomas and shouted out Hawk Harrelson’s catch phrases.

Today, as he prepares to call Sox home games at age 33 for a second full season, a dream job for him – shoot, a dream job for thousands, probably – Benetti still can’t get over the reality he’s actually doing this for a living.

“I run into people in other cities, and they want to talk Sox,’’ Benetti said. “And it’s crazy I’m the one they want to talk Sox with.

Jason Benetti.

“I wouldn’t give this up for anything. It’s weird to say it but I could do this forever. Yeah, I could.’’

Benetti’s broadcast partner, Steve Stone, says Benetti probably could, and become one of the greats in Chicago broadcasting while he’s at it. Stone also works next to veteran Ken Harrelson, who is doing mostly road games now, and says he enjoys the diverse broadcasts.

“Hawk has given long and meritorious service to the White Sox,’’ Stone said, calling him the face of the franchise. “On the other side of the page you have a guy who is special. I’m not just talking talent.

“You can’t teach a sense of humor and he has a very good one. We cheer for the White Sox and want them to have a good game every game but that doesn’t always happen, and you still have to entertain the fans. That’s one thing younger broadcasters have a hard time with and Jason doesn’t.

“He understands we’re baseball broadcasters and we’re in the entertainment business.’’

Benetti is a trail blazer of sorts, doing his thing after overcoming significant obstacles. He was born 10 weeks premature, but he is through the worst of physical therapy and dealing with the hurdles that came with cerebral palsy.

Stone says Benetti is an inspiration. Benetti says, “If I can help somebody do something tomorrow they couldn’t do today, that’s what I want to do.’’

A tireless worker, Benetti is a big preparation guy who admits getting lost surfing through the Baseball Reference web site, a treasure trove of facts, statistics and information.

“You could lose a family in there,’’ he says.

He listens to recordings of his broadcasts to make himself better.

“Rarely do I ever say ‘that’s OK,’ ‘’ he said. “I’ve listened to myself and I say ‘Where was I vocally there?’ Or why did I make that choice? Why didn’t I pause, that sort of thing. I try to hit those moments right after game because I like to remember what I was thinking at the time. Was I looking at my computer or talking to Steve and got sidetracked? Why did I tell that story when it didn’t fit? What was the psychological reason? Was I on autopilot?

“Sometimes you say stupid things.’’

Most times Benetti doesn’t. He is good at what he does now, and with that work ethic and attention to detail, only figures to get better as he enters season 2.

Brooks Boyer, Sox vice president for marketing and sales, says feedback on Benetti’s first year was “solidly positive.’’

“He has been received very well by our fans,’’ Boyer said.

“There is nothing that is going to stand in his way,’’ Stone said, “because he wants to, he’s willing to put in the time and he has astonishing talent. We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg as far as the talent of Jason Benetti.’’