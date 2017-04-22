Jason Heyward delivers home run, 4 RBIs, ‘huge’ fielding play

CINCINNATI – The kind of full impact the Cubs envisioned when they signed Jason Heyward to that Cubs-record contract before last season was on full display during the Cubs’ 12-8 victory over the Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Already off to a good start at the plate in a bounce-back season, Heyward slugged a two-out, three-run homer to right in the sixth that padded an 8-5 score, added a run-scoring single in the ninth and also walked in the game.

The homer was his second in as many games (his first two of the season). He didn’t hit any last April and didn’t hit his second of last season until June 2.

“Less arms, more hands,” manager Joe Maddon said, summing up the big difference he’s seen since spring training in Heyward at the plate this year.

Jason Heyward makes a diving catch in the third, then leaps to his feet and throws to first for a double play in Saturday's third.

But the biggest impact the Gold Glove right fielder might have had on Saturday’s game was the diving catch he made in the third inning on Zack Cozart’s slicing flare to toward the line on a hit-and-run play – before jumping to his feet and throwing to first to double up Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.

The Cubs led by two at the time, and starter Jake Arrieta had labored through the first two innings.

“That was a huge play,” said Arrieta, who allowed only a single the rest of his six-inning start after that play.

Heyward said he saw the play developing as Suarez took off for second.

“So I knew I got a pretty good jump, but it just kept fading away from me,” he said. “I was like, `Come on, ball, just stop; just stay here.’ I had to dive. But you just always expect the worst. That’s the fun part about playing the outfield.”

Zobrist to return Sunday?

Second baseman Ben Zobrist, who has been sidelined much of the week because of a sore lower back, was ready to play Saturday, Maddon said. But the manager sat him again as a precaution because of the threat of rain delays and cold temperatures.

“There’s no sense pushing it right now,” said Maddon, who expects Zobrist to return Sunday.

Zobrist hasn’t started since Tuesday. His only other appearance since was a pinch-hit at-bat Wednesday.

La Stella heads to Iowa

The Cubs activated infielder Tommy La Stella Saturday after five days on the bereavement list and then optioned him to Class AAA Iowa, as expected.

The roster decision was a choice between that move or waiving outfielder Matt Szczur (who’s out of options) in order to keep the extra reliever in an eight-man bullpen.

“If you choose to keep Tommy and just set Matt free that could come back to bite you in the butt relatively quick,” Maddon said. “We do have two other left-handed pinch hitters on the bench [Jon Jay, Miguel Montero], which also mattered.”

La Stella, who went AWOL for three weeks last summer when optioned to the minors, was given a heads up a few days in advance of this move and reported on time.

He was on bereavement leave because of the death of his grandmother.

Notes: Arrieta has tripled in four consecutive seasons after his run-scoring shot over right fielder Scooter Gennett in Saturday’s fifth.

–Eugenio Suarez’s homer off Justin Grimm in the eighth inning snapped the Cubs bullpen’s streak of 14 1/3 innings without being charged with a run.