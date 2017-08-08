Javy Baez could be big part of big finish for Cubs in playoff plans

SAN FRANCISCO – Anybody criticizing Javy Baez for not getting out of the box quickly enough Monday when he hit that second-inning pitch off the wall in right-center misses the point.

Actually several points – not the least of which is that Baez wound up circling the bases and sliding home safely with the Cubs’ first inside-the-park home run since the middle of last season.

The bigger point might be that the way this guy plays the game – big swings, strikeouts, mistakes and all – could become a significant part of whatever success the Cubs have down the stretch as they try to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

“I know we often talk about the strikeouts or the big swings, but look at his two-strike numbers,” manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday’s game against the Giants at AT&T Park. “Look at his OPS. Look at the run production in general. It’s outstanding. And you combine that with first-rate defense.”

Baez slides in ahead of Buster Posey's tag Monday for the Cubs' first inside-the-park home run since Anthony Rizzo hit one June 29 last year.

With Addison Russell on the disabled list because of a foot injury, that first-rate defense – and biggest infield arm on the team – is at shortstop until further notice.

The two-strike numbers? Baez’ .207 average in two-strike counts, through Monday, ranks in the top third of the National League and is better than 2017 All-Stars Cody Bellinger, Ryan Zimmerman and Giancarlo Stanton.

Since a rough April, he’s hitting .283 with 15 of his 16 homers, a .530 slugging percentage and .854 OPS.

Since the All-Star break: .313 with six homers and a 1.028 OPS.

“I usually warm up during the season, and we’re obviously already more than halfway through,” said Baez, who came close in the sixth Monday to becoming the first Cub since Ryne Sandberg with homers inside the park and over the fence in the same game (just short to left-center).

“I’m just seeing the ball really good and making my adjustments,” he said.

It was against these Giants last fall that Baez began his postseason breakout into the national spotlight – his eighth-inning homer at Wrigley good for a 1-0 victory in Game 1 and ninth-inning single at AT&T Park good for the winning run in the Game 4 clincher of the National League Division Series.

Then he went on to share the NLCS MVP with teammate Jon Lester.

“The thing is he’s not afraid of anything,” Maddon said. “I don’t care how big or small the game is, he’s going to play the same way. He’s going to do everything pretty much full-gorilla all the time, and sometimes he’s going to make a mistake. And that’s OK. With all of us you’ve got to take the bad with the good.

“Everybody wants perfection. He’s going to make some mistakes. But most of the time he’s going to pull off events like he did [Monday] night.”

Teammates don’t want him to change his style.

“Javy’s very important,” pitcher Jake Arrieta said when asked about the stretch drive. “He’s one of our best defensive players, one of our most athletic players on the team. And I think the biggest thing is just to keep guys like that healthy.

“The next three weeks are going to be very important for us. Javy’s got a really big swing, but he’s got a great eye and he handles the bat very well. For as big as his swing is, he still manages to make really good contact.

“I don’t want him to approach the game any other way than he does right now.”

Baez doesn’t plan to change anything.

“I’ve been healthy the whole year, and that’s probably the biggest thing I wanted to do,” he said. Now it’s about finishing as strong as he has started the second half, “to try to do my best out there and help the team.”

