Jay Cutler: Bears QB Mike Glennon in ‘really tough spot’

The Bears put new quarterback in a difficult position when they drafted one in the first round, according to their former — and soon-to-be officially retired — quarterback.

Hours after he was named to the broadcast team at Fox, Jay Cutler told ESPN Radio’s “Waddle and Silvy” that Mike Glennon is in an awkward spot because the Bears chose Mitch Trubisky.

“He’s in a really tough spot,” Cutler said of Glennon.”he signed on for kinda something completely different than he’s into right now. If he wants to have that conversation with me, I’m more than happy to help him.”

Cutler has Glennon’s number, and said he’ll reach out once his home life settles down; the Cutlers moved to Nashville, Tenn., this week.

The Bears signed Mike Glennon in March. (AP)

“I don’t think any of us are going to really know where the bears are until we see four, five, six games and kinda feel out how the season’s gonna go,” Cutler said. “If it’s going downhill, I don’t really see any reason to play the kid. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at 2 and draft him for a reason, and that’s to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you’ve got some people around you, some pieces around you, it’s hard to win football game sin this league as a quarterback.”

The common thought it to play the rookie if the season is lost, but Cutler would do the opposite.

“If it’s going downhill, there’s no way I’m playing him,” he said. “For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?”

Cutler has faith in Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and his staff to work with both players.

“For Mike and Mitch, the lucky thing is, Dowell and that group of coaches on the offensive side of the ball are really really good,” he said. “They can make the best of some really bad situations they’re put in. I would just trust in those guys. It’s not gonna be easy, I don’t think. They just gotta ride the wave and trust in the system.”